                 

*
banner

News

Proactive approach signals countdown to 2022 Europeans

There is an ambitious flavour to the schedule of events at the 2022 European Championships as organisers and participants look forward to Birmingham next year.

cLOCK
  The countdown has started and the excitement is already growing...

Friday, 20 August 2021

        

The major stakeholders that will host the European Brass Band Festival (EBBF) in Birmingham next year have spoken about their delight at the innovative schedule of initiatives and musical ambition that have been put in place for the event.

To be held over four days in Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May it will see bands, musicians and brass band supporters from across Europe and beyond gather at the newly refurbished Symphony Hall.

Not only will it include the regular contesting and competition features, but it has been announced that it will also include performances from the exciting partnerships of the National Youth Band of Great Britain and the Band of HM Royal Marines, as well as defending European champion Cory and the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band.

Looking forward

Ulf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association told 4BR: "The European brass band family will be back in England for the first time since 2007 and we are looking forward immensely to what promises to be a fantastic event.

Brass Bands England has assembled an outstanding programme of events and performers which, combined with the excellent facilities at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and Town Hall, will guarantee a very exciting weekend of high-quality music-making.

The return of the world's leading banding event, in the cradle of brass band culture and three years after our last event in Montreux, is an occasion not to be missed by any lovers of our music!"

Cory connection

Meanwhile, speaking about the prospect of performing in collaboration with the UK's leading big band at the closing Gala Concert, Cory MD, Phil Harper, said: "To work with Louis is something everyone at Cory is really looking forward to.

The programme will be a true crossover of genres, which is always exciting, and we hope it will be an epic concert!"

Louis thrill

In response, Louis Dowdeswell added: "Wow! This is going to be a show to remember for the audience but also for me and my band. What a thrill to be playing alongside Cory Band.

We have some brand new, incredible material to present, and we can't wait to premiere it at this fantastic event!"

To round-off the long weekend, attendees will be welcomed to join competing bands at a closing party, with further musical entertainment from Louis Dowdeswell in newly designed foyer of Symphony Hall.

The European brass band family will be back in England for the first time since 2007 and we are looking forward immensely to what promises to be a fantastic eventUlf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association

Programme:

Thursday 28th April
Town Hall Birmingham
Prelude: The Band of HM Royal Marines and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Friday 29th April:
Town Hall Birmingham
Concert with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the European Composers Competition

Saturday 30th April:
Symphony Hall Birmingham
The European Youth Brass Band Competition

The European Brass Band Championships set-test piece

Sunday 1st May:
Symphony Hall Birmingham
Challenge Section
Championship Section (own-choice)

Gala Concert with the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Cory Band and Awards Ceremony

Participants' Party

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

Innovation and ambition provide foundations for 2022 European Festival

August 20 • An innovative schedule of initiatives, musical ambition and ticketing provide the platforms on which the 2022 European Brass Band Festival will be based.

cLOCK

Proactive approach signals countdown to 2022 Europeans

August 20 • There is an ambitious flavour to the schedule of events at the 2022 European Championships as organisers and participants look forward to Birmingham next year.

A4

A4 Quartet gains Classic FM spotlight

August 20 • You can hear the A4 Brass Quartet on Classic FM this afternoon with a track from their latest CD release.

Festival

Festival help for Band Manager software

August 20 • A new software programme aimed at helping players and band librarians is currently be developed with the help of Festival Brass Band in Belgium

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass

August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Chadderton Band

August 19 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top