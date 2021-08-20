Proactive approach signals countdown to 2022 Europeans

There is an ambitious flavour to the schedule of events at the 2022 European Championships as organisers and participants look forward to Birmingham next year.

The major stakeholders that will host the European Brass Band Festival (EBBF) in Birmingham next year have spoken about their delight at the innovative schedule of initiatives and musical ambition that have been put in place for the event.

To be held over four days in Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May it will see bands, musicians and brass band supporters from across Europe and beyond gather at the newly refurbished Symphony Hall.

Not only will it include the regular contesting and competition features, but it has been announced that it will also include performances from the exciting partnerships of the National Youth Band of Great Britain and the Band of HM Royal Marines, as well as defending European champion Cory and the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band.

Looking forward

Ulf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association told 4BR: "The European brass band family will be back in England for the first time since 2007 and we are looking forward immensely to what promises to be a fantastic event.

Brass Bands England has assembled an outstanding programme of events and performers which, combined with the excellent facilities at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and Town Hall, will guarantee a very exciting weekend of high-quality music-making.

The return of the world's leading banding event, in the cradle of brass band culture and three years after our last event in Montreux, is an occasion not to be missed by any lovers of our music!"

Cory connection

Meanwhile, speaking about the prospect of performing in collaboration with the UK's leading big band at the closing Gala Concert, Cory MD, Phil Harper, said: "To work with Louis is something everyone at Cory is really looking forward to.

The programme will be a true crossover of genres, which is always exciting, and we hope it will be an epic concert!"

Louis thrill

In response, Louis Dowdeswell added: "Wow! This is going to be a show to remember for the audience but also for me and my band. What a thrill to be playing alongside Cory Band.

We have some brand new, incredible material to present, and we can't wait to premiere it at this fantastic event!"

To round-off the long weekend, attendees will be welcomed to join competing bands at a closing party, with further musical entertainment from Louis Dowdeswell in newly designed foyer of Symphony Hall.

Programme:

Thursday 28th April

Town Hall Birmingham

Prelude: The Band of HM Royal Marines and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Friday 29th April:

Town Hall Birmingham

Concert with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the European Composers Competition

Saturday 30th April:

Symphony Hall Birmingham

The European Youth Brass Band Competition

The European Brass Band Championships set-test piece

Sunday 1st May:

Symphony Hall Birmingham

Challenge Section

Championship Section (own-choice)

Gala Concert with the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band and Cory Band and Awards Ceremony

Participants' Party