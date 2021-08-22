Scottish Youth looks for extra support

You can now help support the future of the National Youth Bands of Scotland through Just Giving donations.

Brass band supporters across the globe can continue to help nurture the development of the future generations of Scottish brass band talent by donating to help the work of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS).

The Scottish Brass Band Association has retained its JustGiving donation link and hopes it will provide an additional important stream of financial help to the flourishing three tier NYBBS organisation.

Positivity

Speaking about the success of the course this year, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "I have been overwhelmed by the kind words and positivity shared by families, players and staff from NYBBS 21.

The course not only provided a positive week of music making for all involved, but moreover created an opportunity to begin to reignite the passions of playing — something we want to build on in the years to come."

The National Children's, Reserve and Senior bands enjoyed a wonderful course undertaken with Covid-19 protocols in place. Activities were made possible by securing a grant from Creative Scotland.

please consider making a donation to support the ongoing work of NYBBS. I can assure you it will be put to great use SBBA President, Carrie Boax

Advertisement

Please support

Carrie continued: "I'm sure our youngsters will have gone back to their respective bands and shown how to be positive and enjoy making music just for the sheer fun of it."

Carrie added: "I would urge people to enjoy our end-of course concert on YouTube (see below) and please consider making a donation to support the ongoing work of NYBBS. I can assure you it will be put to great use."

Concert:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=uvF8sPEJiCs&feature=share

Donate

If you wish to make a donation, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBS2021?invite=true