Welsh banding asked for responses

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales offers new Covid-19 updates as bands are asked to complete a survey to help with future connections to Welsh Government.

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales has issued its latest updated guidance and advice to assist Welsh bands as they return to full rehearsals following the relaxation of Covid-19 rules and regulations.

The body which supports Welsh banding is also asking member bands to complete a short survey to help the organisation to present to the Welsh Government's Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport & International Relations Committee a detailed picture of the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Welsh banding sector.

Level 0

New Covid-19 regulations came into effect from 7th August and BPC/BBW has sought advice from appropriate Welsh Government sources to ensure bands are aware of what is termed Level 0 requirements and guidelines are.

These include the production of an up to date Risk Assessment considering elements such as ongoing testing requirements, ventilation, self-isolation protocols, social distancing and face coverings.

The Welsh Government has stated: "Following the change in the law, physical distancing is still a reasonable measure that may be taken, and in many circumstances is likely to be required to be taken, however it is no longer given particular prominence.

This means that where other measures can be taken to minimise the risk, such as moving outdoors, requiring people to be tested or vaccinated, using screens etc., physical distancing may not be required or could be required to a lesser extent."

Up to date

A BPC/BBW spokesperson told 4BR: "We continue to recommend the appointment of a Covid-19 officer to ensure that all bands are kept up to date with any further related changes to guidance or regulations, and to keep in contact with us for any further queries.".

For more information go to: https://brassbands.wales/covid-19-update-19-th-august-2021/

Meanwhile bands are asked to compete the short BPC/BBW survey and submit their online responses by Friday 27th August 4BR

Survey

The spokesperson added: "We have been asked by the Welsh Government to try and give a broad picture of how Covid-19 and Brexit has affected the banding community in Wales, and what challenges both have brought and will bring in the future.

We urde bands to compete the short survey as this will strengthen our case for further dialogue and representation that can only be for the good of banding in the nation."

Go to:

Go to: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAN__gaqZSpUMVZCQ1g5UkgyUlhURzU2VEREQ0lPSjhOMy4u