New signings and new additions boost Hade Edge credentials

Two exciting signings and an investment in technology gives Hade Edge Band a great boost as they return to rehearsals.

Tuesday, 24 August 2021

        

Hade Edge Band continues to look towards an exciting future under the baton of Jamie Smith, with the announcement of two new signings to the ranks.

Emma Mawdsley comes in on second trombone with Nick Batty joining the solo cornet bench.

Emma is a current music student at the University of Huddersfield, whilst Nick, who had a short time way from the band, has made a welcome return.

Facilities

In addition to the new players the band has also been hard at work to improve their already excellent rehearsal facilities, with the purchase of a new piano for the ABRSM and Trinity exams that are regularly held there.

Following successful grant applications, there has also been investment in improving recording and streaming equipment as well as the purchase of solar panels to reduce the band's carbon footprint and increase their 'green' credentials.

We are confident that we have come out of the pandemic in a very comfortable position, and these signings give us a great platform for our busy concert season to begin againMD, Jamie Smith

Exciting

MD Jamie Smith told 4BR: "It's really exciting to have Emma and Nick with us; committed, friendly and extremely musically able.

We are confident that we have come out of the pandemic in a very comfortable position, and these signings give us a great platform for our busy concert season to begin again."

He added: "We are fortunate to have a wonderful group of people who work on behalf of the band behind the scenes. That means I can focus on the music making in a facility that also offers much more to other performers and organisations."

        

