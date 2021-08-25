                 

Green light for Albert Hall

Kapitol Promotions confirm that the Championship Section National Finals will go ahead as scheduled at The Royal Albert Hall in October.

Albert Hall
  The contest will go ahead at the Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday, 25 August 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd has confirmed to 4BR that the Championship Section National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Blue Riband contest is due to take place on Saturday 2nd October.

Priority

As required by the Albert Hall management and the local Westminster City Council, health and safety for participants, organisers and audience will remain a priority, although in line with recent relaxations the hall can be utilised at full capacity.

4BR was informed that further details in respect to appropriate Covid-19 protocols and guidance will be issued in the coming weeks after further discussions have taken place with the hall management.

Confidence boost

Speaking to 4BR, Kapitol Promotions Ltd Director Phil Morris said that the work undertaken behind the successful hosting of the 2021 Proms has provided a huge boost of confidence.

"The hall management has been very busy with the hosting of the 2021 Proms season, but we have an excellent relationship with them that has ensured we have been kept up to date with the latest Covid-19 and health and safety requirements.

This has now developed further in recent days and we have a further meeting this week to ensure that we can be informed of changes that will have to be implemented to host the running of event."

we have a further meeting this week to ensure that we can be informed of changes that will have to be implemented to host the running of eventKapitol Promotions

Book tickets

He added: "We are however delighted that we can confirm that the National Championship contest will take place on Saturday 2nd October and that people should continue to book their tickets for what promises to be a fantastic event."

To book tickets for the contest go to: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2021/national-brass-band-championships/

        

