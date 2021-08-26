Full house at Elgar International Summer School

Malvern College in the heart of Worcester will host delegates at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School.

The newly titled Elgar International Brass Band Summer School has announced that it has filled all available places on its 2022 course to be hosted at Malvern College in Worcestershire next July.

2022 move

Formerly known as the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School, it has built a worldwide reputation for providing an outstanding musical as well communal experience, with the decision to move to the heartland of 'Elgar Country' accompanied by the artistic direction of Paul Holland in 2022 and Philip Harper from 2023 onwards.

The move has also been supported by Besson Musical Instruments through Buffet Crampon.

Overwhelming

Course Director, Carole Crompton told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be able to continue to build on the success of the 2021 Summer School led by Besson artist Steven Mead.

It also provided a wonderful return to banding for so many people, and so we are delighted that the response to the new course in 2022 was so overwhelming.

With the ongoing support from Besson and others it will enable us to build further in the coming years at a simply superb venue that offers so much to delegates."

Carole added: "Our reputation for providing an outstanding musical experience has been hard earned and the endorsement by Besson offers further exciting opportunities."

The course ethos combines professionalism and inclusion, generating a wonderful atmosphere to enjoy music making with outstanding tutors. It's no surprise it has sold out so quickly Besson

Heartening

In response, Buffet Crampon UK & Ireland Sales Manager, Euan Meikle added: "It was so heartening to enjoy the success of the 2021 course first-hand, and it is no surprise that there was such interest around the 2022 event.

The course ethos combines professionalism and inclusion, generating a wonderful atmosphere to enjoy music making with outstanding tutors. It's no surprise it has sold out so quickly."

Reserve list

Although the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School is currently full, those interested can submit details to a reserve list. Details will be announced in the near future at: www.eibbss.org.uk