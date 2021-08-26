Foden's to provide Regent Hall National prelude

Foden's will showcase Bruce Broughton's 'Heroes' test-piece on the eve of the Albert Hall Final — accompanied by the composer.

Foden's Band has announced that they will provide the 'Heroic' musical prelude to the return of the top section National Championship of Great Britain Final at the Royal Albert Hall.

Heroes

Supported by Yamaha, the North West Champion will provide the entertainment on the eve of the event on Friday 1st October (7.45pm) at Regent Hall in Oxford Street — including a preview of Bruce Broughton's set-work, 'Heroes', introduced and analysed by the composer himself.

Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We hope this will give a further boost to the great news that the National Final will go ahead. Our thanks go to Kapitol Promotions for their hard work in such difficult times and to Yamaha for their support for what has always been a fantastic prelude to the National weekend."

Wonderful opportunity

Mark added: "The concert programme will be released shortly, but it also offers a wonderful opportunity to both listen to the test-piece and to find out more about it from the composer. We look forward to seeing as many people there as possible."

Tickets

Tickets for the concert, commencing at 7.45pm can be purchased via: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens