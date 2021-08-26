                 

Cool Bop takes BrookWright composition prize

A new quintet work inspired by the cool New York jazz scenes of the early 1950s wins first prize in the BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

Brookwright
  The competition attracted 92 entries from across the world

Thursday, 26 August 2021

        

A new composition inspired by the 1950s American jazz era has won first prize in the inaugural BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

Unanimous

'Cool Bop' by American writer Gregory Fritze claimed the $500 award plus a license to the programme NotePerformer and publication of his work through BrookWright Music after unanimously impressing the judging panel of James Curnow, Dr. Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh with its 'Cool' New York jazz style in its quintet structure.

The Public Commendation Prize, voted for by viewers, went to English composer Karl Whelan, whose work 'The Elusive Hedgehog' proved particularly popular. He won $150 and will also have his piece published by BrookWright.

The competition attracted 92 high quality compositions from around the world with the works of the five finalists now available to be enjoyed on YouTube.

Enjoy

Cool Bop (Gregory Fritze): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEIYMs2TIlY

The Elusive Hedgehog (Karl Whelan): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlqbO6UBZJU

Heraldry for Horn Quartet (Alexander Harris): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEb7MEu69oU

Quintet for Brass (Joseph Santo): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4jFFsavZsM

Prelude (after Duke) (Isaac Smith): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lC-sV7YVJI

Stood out

Speaking about the contest, Dr. Liz Lane commented: "We all agreed that the winning entry stood out in terms of quality of writing, musical interest and overall cohesion.

It is great to know that the piece will be performed and published, with the opportunity to become more widely recognised in the future."

Meanwhile Paul Hindmarsh revealed: "The standard of submissions was consistently high, although my one disappointment was the lack of submissions from female composers.

I was delighted with our final five, which we all agreed on with very little debate. That the winning work comes from the hand of a seasoned professional and distinguished teacher was amply evident in the refinement of the writing and the precision of characterisation."

Fellow judge James Curnow added: "The extremely high standard of entries for the competition made the listening and study of these compositions a most enjoyable experience."

Congratulations

BrookWright's owner Andrew Wainwright added: "I would like to offer my congratulations to competition winners Gregory Fritze and Karl Whelan, and also our other finalists.

In addition, my thanks go to all the composers and arrangers who submitted such a wide range of excellent entries and the judges, James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh for all their work in adjudicating the competition."

        

