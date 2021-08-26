Farr and Mead to lead Higham Hall courses

Besson stars Owen Farr and Steven Mead will be guest tutors at special Higham Hall Brass Band weekends.

The 2021 Higham Hall 'Brass Band Weekend' will take place later this year featuring guest tutor and Besson tenor horn star Owen Farr.

Weekend courses

Taking place from Friday 29th October — Sunday 31st October, Owen will be joined by professional musicians, Andy Kershaw (tuba) and Martyn Grisdale (cornet) for brass band players to rehearse and perform popular and perhaps lesser-known, brass band repertoire.

In addition, the 2022 weekend has already been pencilled for Friday 18th February — Sunday 20th February where Steven Mead will join Andy and Martin.

Places are limited and there is a Higham Assisted Place and a Friends of Higham Bursary scheme to help with costs if appropriate.

All prospective players must contact course leader Martyn on 07970036592 or martyn@onlinetrumpetteacher.com before enrolling to ascertain level, instrument(s) and suitability.

Further information:

Higham Hall in Cumbria was built in 1828 by railway pioneer Thomas Hoskins, and became a well-established Education Centre in 1975.

It is now an independent Educational Trust attracting around 3,000 adults each year on over 250 courses of lengths from half a day to up to a week.

Higham is on the northern edge of the Lake District, between Cockermouth and Keswick and only a mile from Bassenthwaite Lake.

Residential: £242 Non-residential: £172

Course applications:

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend/

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend-2/