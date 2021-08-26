                 

*
banner

News

Farr and Mead to lead Higham Hall courses

Besson stars Owen Farr and Steven Mead will be guest tutors at special Higham Hall Brass Band weekends.

Higham Hall
  The Hall offers a wonderful venue for the weekend courses.

Thursday, 26 August 2021

        

The 2021 Higham Hall 'Brass Band Weekend' will take place later this year featuring guest tutor and Besson tenor horn star Owen Farr.

Weekend courses

Taking place from Friday 29th October — Sunday 31st October, Owen will be joined by professional musicians, Andy Kershaw (tuba) and Martyn Grisdale (cornet) for brass band players to rehearse and perform popular and perhaps lesser-known, brass band repertoire.

In addition, the 2022 weekend has already been pencilled for Friday 18th February — Sunday 20th February where Steven Mead will join Andy and Martin.

Places are limited and there is a Higham Assisted Place and a Friends of Higham Bursary scheme to help with costs if appropriate.

All prospective players must contact course leader Martyn on 07970036592 or martyn@onlinetrumpetteacher.com before enrolling to ascertain level, instrument(s) and suitability.

Further information:

Higham Hall in Cumbria was built in 1828 by railway pioneer Thomas Hoskins, and became a well-established Education Centre in 1975.

It is now an independent Educational Trust attracting around 3,000 adults each year on over 250 courses of lengths from half a day to up to a week.

Higham is on the northern edge of the Lake District, between Cockermouth and Keswick and only a mile from Bassenthwaite Lake.

Residential: £242 Non-residential: £172

Course applications:

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend/

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend-2/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Higham Hall

Farr and Mead to lead Higham Hall courses

August 26 • Besson stars Owen Farr and Steven Mead will be guest tutors at special Higham Hall Brass Band weekends.

Brookwright

Cool Bop takes BrookWright composition prize

August 26 • A new quintet work inspired by the cool New York jazz scenes of the early 1950s wins first prize in the BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

Whitburn

Whitburn welcomes new duo

August 26 • Cornet and horn signings welcomed by Whitburn as they look towards Autumn return to contest and concert stages.

Wychavon

Wychavon spaces still available

August 26 • There are spaces in the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections for the popular event.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Chalford Band

August 25 • Chalford Band are looking for a kit percussionist and euphonium player to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.

St Helens Youth Brass Band

August 25 • We are looking for a new conductor for our beginner band on Saturday mornings. Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join an amazing organisation and start a new generation of young people off on a brass and percussion musical journey?

Shipston Town Band

August 23 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top