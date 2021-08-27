4BR Friday Interview with Chris Smith

We catch up with Chris Smith from the great brass ensemble Old Dirty Brasstards as they look forward to performing the first of four new shows encompassing the hits of Britpop and 80s revival to Pop punk and Beyonce...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Chris Smith, one of the founders of the Old Dirty Brasstards group.

They have just celebrated their ninth anniversary with news that they will be producing four new shows to take on the road over the coming year thanks to a successful Arts Council England Culture Recovery Fund award.

It will see them produce shows that cover Britpop and 80s revival to Pop punk and Beyonce.

Manchester

They are taking their shows in the road — and start off in Manchester at the Manchester Academy on 23rd September with 'Old Dirty Brasstards present Disco 2021: A Britpop Brass Odyssey'.

As Chris tells Iwan — its all come about to reach out to a new audience — one that because of the history of the group certainly includes lots of brass banders.

So if you are ready to be transported back to the heady days of Oasis, Pulp, Blur, Suede of the 'Cool Britannia' years then there are even special discounted brass band tickets to enjoy it.

Find out more

To find out more about the ticket link for brass players discount:

https://www.manchesteracademy.net/order/gateway/13359160

www.olddirtybrasstards.co.uk

www.twistednoisetroupe.com