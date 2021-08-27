                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Chris Smith

We catch up with Chris Smith from the great brass ensemble Old Dirty Brasstards as they look forward to performing the first of four new shows encompassing the hits of Britpop and 80s revival to Pop punk and Beyonce...

Brasstards
  The group will be performing in Manchester in September

Friday, 27 August 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Chris Smith, one of the founders of the Old Dirty Brasstards group.

They have just celebrated their ninth anniversary with news that they will be producing four new shows to take on the road over the coming year thanks to a successful Arts Council England Culture Recovery Fund award.

It will see them produce shows that cover Britpop and 80s revival to Pop punk and Beyonce.

Manchester

They are taking their shows in the road — and start off in Manchester at the Manchester Academy on 23rd September with 'Old Dirty Brasstards present Disco 2021: A Britpop Brass Odyssey'.

As Chris tells Iwan — its all come about to reach out to a new audience — one that because of the history of the group certainly includes lots of brass banders.

So if you are ready to be transported back to the heady days of Oasis, Pulp, Blur, Suede of the 'Cool Britannia' years then there are even special discounted brass band tickets to enjoy it.

Find out more

To find out more about the ticket link for brass players discount:
https://www.manchesteracademy.net/order/gateway/13359160

www.olddirtybrasstards.co.uk

www.twistednoisetroupe.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brasstards

4BR Friday Interview with Chris Smith

August 27 • We catch up with Chris Smith from the great brass ensemble Old Dirty Brasstards as they look forward to performing the first of four new shows encompassing the hits of Britpop and 80s revival to Pop punk and Beyonce...

Higham Hall

Farr and Mead to lead Higham Hall courses

August 26 • Besson stars Owen Farr and Steven Mead will be guest tutors at special Higham Hall Brass Band weekends.

Brookwright

Cool Bop takes BrookWright composition prize

August 26 • A new quintet work inspired by the cool New York jazz scenes of the early 1950s wins first prize in the BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

Whitburn

Whitburn welcomes new duo

August 26 • Cornet and horn signings welcomed by Whitburn as they look towards Autumn return to contest and concert stages.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Staines Brass

August 27 • Staines Brass are looking for Solo euphonium , Soprano, and E flat Bass player to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park,. Staines,. TW18 4XZ

Chalford Band

August 25 • Chalford Band are looking for a kit percussionist and euphonium player to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.

St Helens Youth Brass Band

August 25 • We are looking for a new conductor for our beginner band on Saturday mornings. Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join an amazing organisation and start a new generation of young people off on a brass and percussion musical journey?

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top