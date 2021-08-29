Foden's Youth set return

The Foden's Youth and Junior Bands will start to meet up again — and there is a great opportunity to be part of it.

The Foden's Youth and Junior Bands are looking forward to an Autumn restart to their musical activities.

It will mark a welcome return to live music making following 16 months of enforced Covid-19 absence.

Hard work

During the hiatus there has been plenty of hard work in keeping players engaged through a series of online workshops, solo competitions, and virtual performances, but nothing can beat the experience of once again meeting up to perform together.

Since September 2012, Foden's have supported their own Youth Band, adding a Junior Band in 2015. They usually meet around 10 times a year for rehearsals and workshops lead by Foden's experienced team of conductors and tutors.

In 2022, the Youth Band celebrates its 10th anniversary with a concert featuring a brand new work by Jonathon Bates for the combined forces of Foden's, Foden's Youth & Foden's Junior Bands to perform together.

Foden's team

Before then, the Autumn term will feature rehearsals directed by Russell Gray and Michael Fowles, as well as a chance to perform with soloist Gary Curtin.

Meanwhile, the Junior Band will recommence rehearsals under the guidance of the inspirational Anna Hughes-Williams

Get in touch

The bands are now welcoming new players, so please get in touch:

Youth Band: Aged 21 or under (on 1st September) & standard equivalent to grade 5 or higher.

Junior Band: Aged 18 or under (on 1st September) & standard equivalent to grade 2 or higher.

To find out more, and to apply for your place; visit www.fodensband.co.uk