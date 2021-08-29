Brabbins prize for inaugural National Youth Conductor Competition

One lucky winner will get the opportunity to work with conductor Martyn Brabbins and the talented youngsters of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The 70th anniversary of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is to be celebrated by a first ever Conductor Competition.

Supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation it is aimed at creating a major opportunity for emerging conductors to make a significant mark with the organisation and its performers.

There is a range of prizes on offer for the winner, including conducting at the special 70th Anniversary Celebration Concert and being tutored by renowned English National Opera conductor Martyn Brabbins.

Speaking about the initiative, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning & Competition Judge, Dr. Robert Childs told 4BR: "The National Youth Brass Band traditionally nurtures young brass and percussion players, preparing them for a musical future.

However, many diversify and develop into conductors. This new competition will give the winner the remarkable opportunity to work with Martyn Brabbins for a full week."

In response, Martyn Brabbins said: "Discovering new conducting talent, and then nurturing that talent is something I am passionately committed to.

First though, you have to give the aspiring conductor a chance to show what he or she has to offer. This new competition will do just that, and by a process of selection and with careful guidance, new talent will be given the chance to flourish."

Competition Process

The competition will consist of an application stage followed by two further rounds.

Participants must be aged between 20 and 30 years old on 1st January 2022. Entries will be accepted for the competition until October 1st 2021.

To enter, you must complete a short biography, upload a video submission and provide your contact information.

The winner of the Weston Prize for Conducting will join Martyn Brabbins and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain for their Summer Course at Taunton School between 30th July and 6th August.



The opportunity includes working as Associate Conductor and rehearsing with the band's music staff and youngsters.

Concert

The winner will conduct a work at the NYBBGB's 70th Anniversary concert on 6th August in London, and receive £500 to explore their talents alongside and be mentored by Martyn Brabbins.

Successful entrants will go through an online interview stage before being notified of their acceptance.

From interview stage, six conductors will be selected to work with a band made up of members of the NYBBGB, being assessed by Martyn Brabbins, Dr Robert Childs and Captain Sam Hairsine RM.

For the final stage of the competition, three finalists will have their skills judged by the same panelists.

More information

For more detailed information regarding the competition process, please refer to the NYBBGB Weston Conductors Competition page on the NYBBGB website: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/cc2022