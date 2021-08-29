                 

4BR Bank Holiday Weekend Quiz: Think of the link...

There is a link to find if you are to get your hands on a great Bank Holiday quiz prize.

Find the connection between these elements and an Alliance tenor horn mouthpiece and a trio of great CDs will be one their way to you.

Thanks to our friends at Denis Wick Ltd we have a fantastic Alliance WAGR42-2 gold rimmed tenor horn mouthpiece plus a trio of CDs to win if you get this particular connection rightâ€¦

Question:

What is the connection between Mozart's opera 'The Magic Flute', the famous English actor who played a German general in the 1951 film 'The Desert Fox', and the iconic obligato trumpet part in the Beatles hit 'Penny Lane'?

The correct answer in multiplying the 'figures' in a famous Herbert Howells test piece (3) with the Musketeers of George Hespe's 1953 British Open set-work (3) then adding the 'Blooms' (5) of Gareth Wood's 1992 European Championship set-work before subtracting from Robert Redhead's 'Isaiah' (40) was of course — 26!

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Monday 30th August.

        

