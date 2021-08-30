Brighouse to make Whit Friday support detour

The famous West Riding band will be making a musical stop off on their way to a concert to help support the Greenfield Autumn Leaves 'Hymn & March' contest.

Brighouse & Rastrick is to help support the Greenfield Autumn Leaves 'Hymn & March' contest on Sunday 5th September.

The band will make a special non-competitive guest solo spot appearance in the afternoon on a detour to an evening concert appearance in Bury.

17 bands

The contest itself starts at 1.00pm with the famous West Riding band due to slot in along the way to help add to the family friendly atmosphere, which has seen the event attract 17 local bands to compete for their share of a hefty prize fund.

Speaking to event organiser Frank Rothwell, he told 4BR: "We are thrilled with the generosity of spirit shown by Brighouse & Rastrick in this way.

The band has won the Greenfield Whit Friday contest 11 times in the past 13 years, but for them to make a special detour to support this event shows that they are supporting grass roots banding.

It promises to be a great day of music making and if the weather holds there will be plenty to enjoy."

Lots to enjoy

There are cash prizes for all competing bands and the arena includes the adjacent cricket club to accommodate capacity as well as a fenced off area for the bands themselves.

The 'open' adjudicator Chris Wormald with the 17 local bands starting at Ladhill Lane, Greenfield (OL3 7JW) at 1.00pm.

Tickets are available from Ticketline.com at £5 with under 14-year-olds free.