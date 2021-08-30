4BR Monday Bank Holiday Interview with James Fountain

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the player who follows in the footsteps of Willie Lang, Howard Snell, Maurice Murphy and Philip Cobb as the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

It's a special 4BR Bank Holiday interview today with James Fountain — the newly appointed principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

James is well known in the banding world with a background that includes being principal cornet with the GUS, Grimethorpe Colliery and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, and he moves to the LSO after enjoying 18 months at the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Lineage

He now follows in the footsteps of a remarkable lineage of brass band players to hold what is arguably one of the most prestigious trumpet roles in the orchestra world — one which over the years has been graced by the likes of Willie Lang, Howard Snell, Maurice Murphy, Rod Franks and latterly, by Philip Cobb.

He talks to Iwan Fox about the appointment process, the respect brass banding has in the orchestral world and what the future holds — plus a few tips to those who want to follow in his footsteps.