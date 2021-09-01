Broughton interviewed for Fully Scored podcast

The composer of 'Heroes' has been interviewed by Matthew Frost on the Fully Scored podcast series.

The most recent episode of the Fully Scored podcast series hosted by Matthew Frost has seen him talk to the renowned American film composer Bruce Broughton, whose work, 'Heroes' will test the competitors at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

In the interview Matthew talks to him about his compositions for the Salvation Army, his film and TV music, and his music for Walt Disney World.

Himes

The duo was also joined by his friend and fellow composer William Himes who told the interesting story behind his iconic work, 'To the Chief Musician'.

Enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://shows.acast.com/5e78987fad090baf1aab63c0/episodes/fully-scored-ep-20

Also available on Spotify and Apple Podcast, or anywhere you can find podcasts.

Other recent episodes have included a 'Canadian Special', released for Canada Day 2021 and an interview with composer Dr Dorothy Gates.