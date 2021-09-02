Wiame to lead Schoonhoven title defence

Dutch champion Brass Band Schoonhoven will link up with conductor Benny Wiame for their National title defence in Utrecht next month.

The 40th edition of the Championships takes place on Saturday 30th October at the Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, where the Championship Section bands will give the world premiere of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing (Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale)', which was to be used in 2020, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Versatile

Benny Wiame is well known throughout Europe as a versatile trumpet player with performances with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of Flanders amongst others.

He is the trumpet tutor at the Royal Conservatory Gent, the Maastricht Conservatory and the Lemmens Institute in Leuven, and has previously undertaken the role of Resident Conductor with Brass Band Schoonhoven from 2000 — 2007, including leading them on a memorable tour of South Africa.

I am also looking forward to tackling Edward Gregson great work for the contest. It is a perfect challenge to work on with such a fine band Benny Wiame

Rehearsal return

The band has recently resumed rehearsals after a summer recess and is delighted to renew their musical partnership.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are or course very happy,"whilst Benny Wiame told 4BR: "Schoonhoven remains the foremost Netherlands brass band — ambitious and innovative with new faces as well as plenty of experience.

