Happy 40th Birthday to Stavanger

4BR talks to Anders Rydberg Chairman of Stavanger Band as they look forward to celebrating a landmark anniversary.

One of Norway's leading Elite level brass bands has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The Stavanger Brass Band was formed on September 1st September 1981 and has gone on to become one of Europe's leading performers — claiming the Norwegian National title on ten occasions — the last time in 2020.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Anders Rydberg, Chairman of the board of the band to talk a little about its history, the special celebrations that they are organising and what the future holds.

Anders talks about the band's history — and traumatic contesting debut — the influence of its connection to UK banding, the importance of the hosting of the Siddis Entertainment Championships and the pride they have in defending its National title in Bergen in February next year and in representing Norway at the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham.