2022 European update with BBE CEO Kenny Crookston

We find out from Brass Bands England CEO Kenny Crookston about the work that has been going on in preparation for the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham.

Crookston
  We talk to Brass Bands England's CEO, Kenny Crookston

Friday, 03 September 2021

        

As reported on 4BR, next year sees the European Brass Band Championships return to England for the first time since 2007.

The event organisers Brass Bands England (BBE) have announced something of a shift away from the traditional set up for the festival — one which they believe offers a different musical ambition and perhaps even the potential blueprint for the future of the event as a whole.

What's in store

So what is in store for the Europeans which are only eight months away at the superbly revamped Symphony Hall in the heart of Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May?

We are joined by BBE CEO Kenny Crookston to find out more — from musical attractions and lottery tickets to legacies and test-piece announcements.

More details

More details about the Championships can be found at the BBE website at: www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf

        

Crookston

