Butlins look to kick-start 2022 with family fun

There will be an emphasis on great music, top notch attractions, big prize money and plenty of fun as Butlins looks to kick-start the 2022 banding season in Skegness.

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

The organisers of the Butlins Brass Band Festival have told 4BR that they are determined to provide the brass banding movement with a spectacular kick-start to 2022.

The Festival which will incorporate the Butlins Youth Band Festival and British Open Solo & Quartet Championships will take place at the flagship Skegness Resort over the weekend 7th-10th January.

Family entertainment

In addition to the excellent facilities and generous prize money fund, there will also be an emphasis on family entertainment from a wide array of artistes and bands.

Defending top section champion Flowers and defending Youth Band winners Youth Brass 2000 will take to the stage on Friday evening followed by Chris Dean's Syd Lawrence Orchestra and Backstage Brass on Saturday evening.

National Youth Reunion Band

In addition there will be the welcome appearance of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Reunion Band' conducted by Dr. Robert Childs for the traditional Gala Concert on Sunday.

Speaking to 4BR, Bob Child said: "2022 is a special 70th anniversary year for the National Youth Brass Band and we couldn't think of a better way to start the celebrations than to reconnect with past members in a great inclusive family atmosphere. Keep your eyes out for further details!"

The Skyline Pavilion will also host the Butlins Brass Band Trade Village for the business sector of the brass band movement to also reconnect with its customers face to face for the first time in nearly two years.

Lots to do

A Butlins spokesperson told 4BR: "We offer so much to keep the family entertained.

The Splash Waterworld is the ultimate family water park and admission is included in the price of the break, so whilst the bands play others can enjoy paddling in perfectly heated pools, zoom down high-octane flumes, float gently along the lazy river or just relax and unwind on a comfy lounger!"

4BR was informed that dining facilities have been upgraded — from coffee or cocktail pit stops to restaurants, cafÃ©s and bars, with everything from breakfast to late dinners — from Italian pasta to American burgers, grills to chicken wings.

Competition

All five sections will compete on Saturday 8th January with the hugely popular Championship Section entertainment section on the Sunday — hosted by Frank Renton.

All this and there is the Youth Festival and Solo and Quartet Championships too.

Guarantee

A spokesperson added: "Butlins have also introduced the Coronavirus Guarantee for extra peace of mind, alongside low deposits and the Butlins Lowest Price Guarantee.

A three night break based on a family of four sharing a silver self-catering apartment is just £90.00 per person and includes accommodation, entertainment and parking."

Please note all offers are subject to promotional availability.

Find out more

To book your Butlins break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

        

