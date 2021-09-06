                 

News

Test Pieces announced for remote Australian Nationals

A new contest approach has been undertaken by the organisers of the 2022 Australian National Championships as their set works are revealed.

Ausr
  The National Championships will be held remotely in 2022

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

Works by Peter Graham, Gareth Wood, Thierry Deleruyelle and Jan van der Roost will test the competing bands at the 2022 Australian National Championships.

Remote

For the first time the event will be held remotely around a number of locations throughout the country — under the competitive ethos 'Play locally, compete nationally'.

Speaking about the decision on the launch of the website for the event, Dr. Paul De Cinque, the President of the NBCA stated: "We were all disappointed in 2020 when the Perth Nationals were cancelled with only weeks notice.

Since then, the world has changed dramatically, and the effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt in our country. Our 2022 model is to "play locally, compete nationally," allowing for bands to play at the nationals without having to leave their own state. We will be announcing our venues across the country in the weeks to come."

He added: "We can't wait for 2023 when we hope to run our first in-person live contest after COVID, but we believe that this model is the next best thing in the meantime."

Live coverage

4BR understands that the organisers have teamed up with Tim Kelly at Brassbanned.com to deliver the innovative approach to the event with performances scheduled across the weekend to enable people to watch from across the nation and the world.

Entries will open on Sunday, 26th September.

Test Pieces:


A Grade: Dynasty (Peter Graham)
B Grade: Brass Triumphant (Gareth Wood)
C Grade: Viking Age (Thierry Deleruyelle)
D Grade: Parnassus (Jan van der Roost)

Junior A Grade Brass: Variations on Laudate Dominum (revised version) (Edward Gregson)
Junior B Grade Brass: Partita (Edward Gregson)
Junior C Grade Brass: An Irish Folk Song Suite (arr. Rob Hume)

Find out more


https://www.nationalbandchampionships.com.au/index.php

        

