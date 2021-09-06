Eikanger invests in youth development

The leading Norwegian band continues to plan for the future with the active involvement of the next generation of talented young players.

Players from Eikanger-Bjørsvik performed as part of the first concert of their 'new' banding season on the weekend with the launch of two youth programme initiatives.

Their EBML Talent programme is now in its third year, where around a dozen youngsters enjoy individual and ensemble sessions, masterclasses and presentations from players of the band.

In addition they also get to enjoy the fantastic opportunity to sit in at some Eikanger rehearsals — a thrilling first-hand experience of being part of one of the world's finest brass bands in action.

Two events

The first of these 'Talent' programmes took place at a local church in Bergen on the weekend, whilst over 30 young players also took part in a special seminar event at Lindas school in the newly restarted Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (HUBB — Hordaland Youth Brass Band. Both initiatives were conducted by Knut Harald Rydland.

Very important

Eikanger's Band Manager Viggo Bjørge is also the Principal of the school, with Eikanger recently taking over the running of the youth band.

Viggo told 4BR: "The two projects are very important to Eiklanger Band. Knut Harald Rydland is a vastly experienced conductor, educationalist and Member of Honour of the Eikanger organisation.

It proved to be a wonderful weekend leading up to the concert which featured a brass quintet from Eikanger-Bjørsvik in addition to HUBB itself. The line-up of players represented 16 bands aged from 13-19."

Engaging the young players in the essential democratic processes in an organisastion is extremely important and was very enlightening Viggo Bjørge

Decision making

Viggo also revealed that the youngsters were also very much a part in the decision making process of how the future for the initiatives will grow.

He added: "Following the rehearsals Saturday, the management engaged the players in a 'Players Meeting', to discuss ideas for the future, elect spokespersons from the band, and focus on expectations and their visions.

Engaging the young players in the essential democratic processes in an organisastion is extremely important and was very enlightening."

Photo: Astrid Eide