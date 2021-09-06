Report & Result: 2021 Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Tune

There was a fantastic day of music making for a crowd of over 4,000 people to enjoy in the heart of Saddleworth Whit Friday country.

Well over 500 days have passed since brass band contesting held centre stage for audiences around the country, so it was such a heartening sight to see a crowd of over 4,000 people take the opportunity to enjoy the music making at a wonderful open air Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest on the weekend.

Superb weather

The picturesque Saddleworth village has strong Whit Friday contest connections and aided by the superb weather (very un-Whit Friday like as was noted by traditionalists!) the adjacent local cricket field was packed with picnickers, family groups and brass band supporters as 16 bands took to the stage to provide the competitive entertainment.

The crowds grew and grew throughout the excellently organised day — one led by Frank Rothwell — a well-known and popular local character with a great smile, persuasive fund-raiser nature and a fearless approach to a challenge (well past retirement age, he rowed across the Atlantic during lockdown).

Enjoy

The hard work has certainly paid off, and there really was something for everyone to enjoy — from pizzas and ice cream to the wide variety of contest marches and hymn tunes.

The added bonus may have been the weather — and it was glorious — but so too was the community response to the commitment of everyone involved in running the day.

Speaking to the bands, that response gave a huge boost of collective confidence after such a long time for so many of them away from the performance platform, whilst huge credit also went to Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

Brighouse support

They also jumped at the chance to join a Whit Friday event (which they have won 11 out of the last 13 occasions it has been held) that has become an integral part of the local community and beyond.

The reigning Saddleworth Whit Friday Champion stopped off on their way to another concert engagement in Bury later in the afternoon to provide a short hymn and march of their own — although not part of the contest itself. It was a super show of support from the West Riding band.

This was about a return to musical inclusiveness — and everyone in the crowd of over 4,000 were part of that 4BR

Advertisement

Contest

The contest action itself came under the adjudication of the experienced Whit Friday figure of Chris Wormald, who must have been delighted to be sat in the sunshine under a gazebo alongside AoBBA trainee Matthew Brown.

Understandably, after such a long lay-off for so many players, the performances varied a little in execution, but it mattered little.

This was about a return to musical inclusiveness — and everyone in the crowd of over 4,000 were part of that.

Confident and classy Boarshurst

Great then to hear everyone from the non-contesting Dobcross Youth Training Band to Boarshurst Silver under the direction of Jamie Cooper, who claimed the overall title with a confident, classy display of the contrasting march and hymn tune elements.

The runner-up spot went to Diggle Band, with Second Section national finalist, Uppermill enjoying a pre-Cheltenham run out in third.

Dobcross Silver, Wardle Anderson Brass and Delph made up the top-six places, but with monetary rewards for all the competitors this was a day when it was safe to say everyone — and especially the event itself — was a winner.

If only all Whit Fridays could be like this from now on.

Malcolm Wood

Result:

1. Boarshurst Silver: 190

2. Diggle: 189

3. Uppermill: 188

4. Dobcross Silver: 187

5. Wardle Anderson Brass: 185

6. Delph: 184

7. Glossop Old: 183

8. Stalybridge Old: 182

9. Greenfield: 181

10. St John's (Mossley): 180

11. Dobcross Youth: 179

12. Friezland: 178

13. Diggle Community: 176

14. Dobcross Brass Monkeys: 174

15. Dobcross Youth Training: 173

16. St John's Castle: 172

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald