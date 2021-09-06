Besson to make Debut link at National Youth Championships

There is a major boost for Brass Bands England and the return of the National Youth Championships as Besson links up with the event for 2022.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced a major sponsorship coup with Besson for the return of its National Youth Championships in 2022.

Besson's involvement will be focused on the Debut Section, linked with its new Prodige series of instruments aimed at student and community learners.

Outstanding event

The event will take place at Corby Business Academy on 26th-27th March, with Euan Meikle, Besson's UK & Ireland Sales Manager telling 4BR: "We are delighted to partner BBE to deliver this outstanding event.

Engaging and supporting the development of young brass musicians is essential to ensure the sustainability of brass banding, and these Championships are a superb example that both showcases and celebrates that."

Prodige Debut Section

The rebranded Besson Prodige Debut Section is the event's popular non-competitive entry level for ensembles wishing to perform in a supportive atmosphere without the pressure of competition.

The aim is to give players a memorable performance experience as they take their first steps on what is hoped will be a lasting link to the Championships and beyond into adulthood.

Each ensemble will receive both verbal and written feedback from the adjudicators, plus a certificate of merit to display in their bandroom, while each player will receive a souvenir of the day.

Added experience

BBE Chief Executive Officer Kenny Crookston added: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Besson.

Not only does it focus on the Debut Section, but each competitive section winner at the event will also receive a workshop visit from a leading Besson artist at a future rehearsal — adding considerably to their experience of the Championships.

Besson and BBE are passionate about the future of our brass banding community and we are looking forward to working closely with them as we nurture the next generation of brass players."

Sections

As well as the Besson Prodige Debut Section, the Youth Champs will feature three competitive sections: Elementary (for players aged 14 and under); Intermediate (for players 16 and under) and Championship (for players 18 and under).

The Championship Section set-work will be 'Saint-Saens Variations' by Philip Sparke, which was to be used at the cancelled 2020 event, and which remains a hugely popular piece for bands to work on and perform.

Find out more

To find out more about entering the youth champs please visit the BBE web page https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

You can download both the pre-entry information pack as well as the contest rules.

The BBE team will also host a Q&A session this Thursday (9th September) from 6-7 pm and you can sign up for this here:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D191%26reset%3D1

Anyone interested in entering the Youth Champs is welcome to ask any questions relevant to the event.

Applications from youth bands to participate in the 2022 Youth Championships will launch on Friday 10th September and will remain open until Friday 17th December 2021.

Places at the event are limited and bands will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register

You can register for the BBE mailing list to be notified when applications open.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/user/register