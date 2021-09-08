Bands under Doctor's orders

Six bands will be hoping to be given a healthy injection of cash prize confidence prescribed by adjudicator Alan Morrison in Yarm this weekend.

There will be major prize money to be won for the bands producing the right musical prescriptions at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest on Sunday 12th September at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees (11.00am).

Hefty prizes

The event boasts a hefty prize fund, with the winners heading home with a first prize of £4,000, and with further podium prizes of £2,000, £1,000 and £500.

There is also £250 for the 'Best March' — which this year should be a composition from the pen of composer George Allan, as well as an additional £250 for the 'Best Soloist'.

All bands will receive £400 towards travel expenses and may borrow up to 4 players to enable them to attend the event.

Six competitors

Following the event's Covid-19 cancellation in 2020, the six competitors will be led by 2019 defending champion Reg Vardy, looking to claim the title for a seventh time, as well as 2018 winner Rainford and Whitburn who will head down from Scotland to see if they reclaim the title they won in 2011.

Yorkshire representation comes from Albert Hall National finalist Hepworth with the Midlanders of Ratby and north east favourites Easington both looking to put their name on the silverware for the first time.

Great music

Contest spokesperson Steve Goodwin told 4BR: "Once again there is a great selection of music to be heard place at Yarm School this Sunday and Alan Morrison is sure to enjoy his task as adjudicator.

We know it has been a very difficult time for bands and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for them to return to the contest stage and to battle for such a substantial prize fund.

We can also assure everyone involved that appropriate health and safety requirements will be in place to ensure the day runs smoothly and with as little disruption as possible."

We know it has been a very difficult time for bands and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for them to return to the contest stage and to battle for such a substantial prize fund Contest organisers.

Advertisement

Test pieces, solo and marches

Music to heard includes the wonderful marches, 'The Wizard', 'The Contestor' and 'Knight Templar' and solo items such as 'In Gardens of Peace' (Harper); Harlequin (Sparke); 'Concerto for Euphonium' (Wilby); 'Metropolis' (Stevenson); 'Don't doubt him Now' (Ballantine) and 'Eyes of a Child'(Larsen).

The own choice test-pieces include 'Dynasty' (Graham); 'Rococo Variations' (Gregson); 'The Torchbearer' (Graham); 'Pageantry' (Howells); 'Of Distant Memories' (Gregson) and 'Paganini Variations' (Wilby).