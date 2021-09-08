                 

*
banner

News

Bands under Doctor's orders

Six bands will be hoping to be given a healthy injection of cash prize confidence prescribed by adjudicator Alan Morrison in Yarm this weekend.

Yarm
  Six leading bands will compete at the event at Yarm

Wednesday, 08 September 2021

        

There will be major prize money to be won for the bands producing the right musical prescriptions at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest on Sunday 12th September at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees (11.00am).

Hefty prizes

The event boasts a hefty prize fund, with the winners heading home with a first prize of £4,000, and with further podium prizes of £2,000, £1,000 and £500.

There is also £250 for the 'Best March' — which this year should be a composition from the pen of composer George Allan, as well as an additional £250 for the 'Best Soloist'.

All bands will receive £400 towards travel expenses and may borrow up to 4 players to enable them to attend the event.

Six competitors

Following the event's Covid-19 cancellation in 2020, the six competitors will be led by 2019 defending champion Reg Vardy, looking to claim the title for a seventh time, as well as 2018 winner Rainford and Whitburn who will head down from Scotland to see if they reclaim the title they won in 2011.

Yorkshire representation comes from Albert Hall National finalist Hepworth with the Midlanders of Ratby and north east favourites Easington both looking to put their name on the silverware for the first time.

Great music

Contest spokesperson Steve Goodwin told 4BR: "Once again there is a great selection of music to be heard place at Yarm School this Sunday and Alan Morrison is sure to enjoy his task as adjudicator.

We know it has been a very difficult time for bands and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for them to return to the contest stage and to battle for such a substantial prize fund.

We can also assure everyone involved that appropriate health and safety requirements will be in place to ensure the day runs smoothly and with as little disruption as possible."

We know it has been a very difficult time for bands and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for them to return to the contest stage and to battle for such a substantial prize fundContest organisers.

Test pieces, solo and marches

Music to heard includes the wonderful marches, 'The Wizard', 'The Contestor' and 'Knight Templar' and solo items such as 'In Gardens of Peace' (Harper); Harlequin (Sparke); 'Concerto for Euphonium' (Wilby); 'Metropolis' (Stevenson); 'Don't doubt him Now' (Ballantine) and 'Eyes of a Child'(Larsen).

The own choice test-pieces include 'Dynasty' (Graham); 'Rococo Variations' (Gregson); 'The Torchbearer' (Graham); 'Pageantry' (Howells); 'Of Distant Memories' (Gregson) and 'Paganini Variations' (Wilby).

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredegar

Tredegar to record Vaughan Williams for Brass

September 8 • Welsh champion to record iconic works for a new recording to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Brighosue

From a King to a Duc for Brighouse at London

September 8 • Covid-19 travel restrictions see Brighouse & Rastrick link up with Valaisia's Arsene Duc after Prof David King has to remain in Australia.

Yarm

Bands under Doctor's orders

September 8 • Six bands will be hoping to be given a healthy injection of cash prize confidence prescribed by adjudicator Alan Morrison in Yarm this weekend.

Houlding and Varley

Houlding and Varley inspire on Jena Summer camp

September 8 • Two leading British musicians help inspire brass talent in Germany.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chelmsford Silver Band

September 8 • Front Row Cornet. We are a friendly, active, non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are held in Chelmsford on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church

Bollington Brass Band

September 7 • Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West band Nr Stockport/Macclesfield.. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year.. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 7 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top