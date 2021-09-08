From a King to a Duc for Brighouse at London

Covid-19 travel restrictions see Brighouse & Rastrick link up with Valaisia's Arsene Duc after Prof David King has to remain in Australia.

Brighouse & Rastrick has announced that they will not be conducted by Prof David King at the National Championship Finals at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

Strict Australian government Covid-19 restrictions has meant that the man who has led the West Riding band to three titles victories in London since 2010 will not be permitted to leave the country at present.

Return

However, it is hoped that these will be lift in time for his return to lead the band at postponed British Open Championship in January 2022 as well as the following Yorkshire Regional Championships.

The band has now linked up with Arsene Duc, Musical Director of multiple Swiss National and former European and British Open champion, Valasia to spearhead their challenge on Bruce Broughton's set-work, 'Heroes'.

It'll be a new way of preparing for a major contest for the majority of the team, but it provides an exciting opportunity to work with Arsene Duc and Stig Maersk in our Professional Conductor's absence Brighouse & Rastrick

Advertisement

New way

Chairman Ste Cavanagh commented in a statement: "B&R haven't prepared for a National finals without Prof David King for over a decade.

It'll be a new way of preparing for a major contest for the majority of the team, but it provides an exciting opportunity to work with Arsene Duc and Stig Maersk in our Professional Conductor's absence.

We're delighted this contest is still going ahead, and we're hungry to compete for the famous trophy once again."