Dawsons Music under new ownership

After a touch trading period, the respected music retailer has been taken into the Arranged Musical Options Ltd stable.

Dawsons Music & Sound Ltd, the highly respected music retailer has announced a restructuring of their business under the new ownership of Arranged Musical Options Ltd. (A.M.O. Ltd.).

As reported on the trade body Music Industries Association website, A.M.O. Ltd. has absorbed the brand and its inventory into its existing operations.

Streamlined

It has also streamlined the business down to two retail stores in Chester and Didsbury and retained the eCommerce and Education sales channels.

Dawsons has over 120 years of retail history and has grown into a leading retailer in the market sector.

Arranged Musical Options Ltd. Was set up in 1999 and has become a leader in the classical musical instrument market, including the Alan Gregory Music & Musical Instruments brand.

Tough

Speaking about the news, Andrew M. Oliver, Managing Director at Arranged Musical Options Ltd commented to MIA: "The retail market has been incredibly tough over the last few years, but this restructure allows our customers to still have the ability to visit our retail stores and try and test musical instruments, something that we believe is so important."

Find out more

To find out more about the Music Industries Association and its news, go to: https://www.mia.org.uk/