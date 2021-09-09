Mead set for further travels

The Besson star will start adding plenty of air mile points as his performance schedule takes post Covid flight.

Steven Mead will continue to add much missed airmiles to his passport travels over the coming months.

The Besson euphonium artist has just returned from Lithuania where he and Misa Mead performed in Palanga as part of the Amber Wind Festival. The duo enjoyed solo and duet performances with the Palanga wind Orchestra as well as hugely enjoyable teaching masterclasses with several youth wind bands, and will return again in 2022.

Switzerland and France

Later this month he heads to Switzerland and France for a series of masterclasses and performances organised by Jamie Hood.

The visit will include working with Brass Band Zurich and teaching at the Brass Academy in the city, whist the dup will also link up with Celebration Brass.

On the way home they will stop off in Huningue for a free performance recital alongside acclaimed Canadian pianist Tiffany Butt and a visit to the Regionale Musikschule Liestal to work with students of Ivan Estermann as the school's Youth Brass Band.

New experiences

Steve told 4BR: "It's great to be on my travels once more — it's amazing how you miss things, meeting new people and enjoying new experiences, although there are now longer waits at airport security!

He added: "The return to Palanga was a real delight — such wonderful people committed to brass and wind band music making, and I'm really looking forward to meeting up with Jamie Hood for short tour together in Switzerland and France.

After that its non-stop travel and musical enjoyment — something that has been part of my career for so long now.

The unforced break has had its challenges and opportunities of course, but nothing beats live music making with fellow musicians."

Europe

Steve has already booked in visits to The Netherlands after that at the Amsterdam conservatory, Fontys School of the Arts with Dutch euph star Robbert Vos, and the Buffet crampon Amsterdam showroom, whilst a trip to Italy is scheduled for October with a masterclass and concert at the Music Conservatory in La'Quila, near Rome.

After that its back home to Bristol with the wonderful 'Ghost Cinema' project alongside composer Liz Lane, a live-streamed event in Paris and a first ever recital performance in Ukraine, in Uzhgorod.

Long haul

He hopes to round the year off with another visit to France in Oyonaxx with brass band BB Gouttes de Cuivre, before a final long haul trip to the USA IN November to round things off in Miami at the University of Florida and University of Miami.