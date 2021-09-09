Wychavon issues Covid-19 advice to bands

The organisers of the Wychavon Festival of Brass event have written to competitors to keep them updated of guidelines and approaches for their contest

The organisers of the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass Entertainment Championships have issued bands with Covid-19 guidance that they hope will be considered and acted upon when they attend the event in Evesham on Saturday 30th October.

Minimise risk

Details were sent to bands to inform of measures that will be put in place to minimise risk, as well as advise on what guidance should be considered by the competitors themselves.



They stated that this has been adapted in line with guidance that is to be used at the forthcoming Cheltenham National Finals.

Bands have been asked to undertake their own band and/or individual player risk assessment as well as consider travel arrangements and NHS Track & Trace requirements that may need to be implemented.

The organisers themselves have stated that they will also be undertaking assessments to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus, including; changing room arrangements; hand sanitising stops, air flow, the encouragement of face mask wearing and audience seating arrangements (bands to perform in normal layout).

Work together

A contest spokesperson told 4BR: "As an amateur, charitable organisation we rely on the goodwill of our small but dedicated team of volunteers — and we ask that everyone that attends acknowledges this and works together on the day.

The checking of tickets, marshalling bands and managing access to performances areas will be undertaken as normal, but it would be foolish to promise to do more than we realistically can deliver."

They added: "We hope therefore that everyone takes this on board and we can all enjoy a wonderful return to contesting in an atmosphere of respect and consideration. We will be trying our hardest to ensure that."

Further information

For further information go to: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk