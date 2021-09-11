                 

50th anniversary celebrations on track for Abertillery

Welsh band has plenty to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Abertillery
  The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year

Saturday, 11 September 2021

        

Although Abertillery Town Band is currently busy preparing for their appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham, they have also been working hard in preparing for their 50th anniversary celebrations.

A trio of new players in Sean Brill, Gareth Tilley and Azhia-Mari Church will make their contest debuts, whilst the band hopes that lots of former members will also join them for their 50th Anniversary Celebration weekend due to take place from Friday 12th to 14th November.

Reunion Band

A special 'Reunion Band' will perform as part of their 'Celebration Concert' on the Saturday conducted by Musical Director, Alun F Williams and which will feature special guest soloist Daniel Thomas of Black Dyke Band.

Daniel will also be delivering masterclasses/demonstrations to the local primary and secondary school of the Abertillery Learning Community on the Friday — a return to his old alma mater.

The band has funded a six-week project, starting in September with local musician David Powell to include over 200 youngsters as an introduction to brass playing with the aim of providing a new seam of talent to the band.

New composition

Philip Harper has also composed a work for the celebrations inspired by the local landmark sculpture 'The Guardian of the Valleys' which commemorates the lives lost following a mining explosion in 1960. The world premiere will take place during the 50th anniversary concert.

The weekend will be rounded off by a celebration dinner with past and present players, conductors, invited guests and speakers from the local and brass band community as well as the current band undertaking one of its most important community activities by performing at the annual Remembrance Parade.

Everyone connected with the band is delighted that the planning and preparation stages developed during the last twelve months are coming to fruitionAbertillery Town Band

Fruition

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone connected with the band is delighted that the planning and preparation stages developed during the last twelve months are coming to fruition."

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/AbertilleryBand/

        

