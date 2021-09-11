Timetable revision for Bolsover Festival of Brass

There has been further small change in some of the timing schedules for bands taking part in the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships in October.

The Bolsover Festival of Brass Entertainment Championships have announced a revised timetable of draws for their popular event to be held on Sunday 3rd October at the new venue of Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District.

As reported on 4BR, the contest day will be held with appropriate Covid-19 health and safety requirements and with an inclusive ethos of support for both bands and supporters to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.

However, with some bands still having difficulties on their return to rehearsals some revision has been made with withdrawals.

Revised draw

A further revised pre-draw has been made (see below) and the organisers have asked bands to inform them of any changes prior to their appearance that they feel may they would like assistance and advice with.

Bands will be able to give performances of 20 minutes included in a 30 minute 'turnaround slot' of half an hour to ensure that the event can run to time with their assistance.

No registration

The organisers have announced that there will be no registration requirements for the event.

Up to 32 players can take to the stage, although it is hoped that the supportive initiative is implemented by bands in the spirit of friendly competition inclusion rather than competitive advantage.

The event will be livestream broadcasted. Tickets to enjoy the event at Shirebrook Academy are priced at £10.00 and £8.00 on the day.

Draws:

Championship Section:

Sports Hall

Start: 10.30am

Adjudicator: John Doyle

1. Unite the Union (Jon Davis) — (10.30am)

2. Newstead Band (Jim Davies) — (11.00am)

3. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathon Mott) — (11.30am)

4. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) — (Noon)

5. Harrogate (Andrew Baker) — (12.30pm)

6. Wardle Anderson Brass (Sean Conway) — (1.00pm)

Break

7. Skelmanthorpe Band (Martin Heartfield) — (2.00pm)

8. Easington Colliery (Daniel Brooks) — (2.30pm)

9. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper) — (3.00pm)

10. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams) — (3.30pm)



First Section:

Theatre

Start: 10.00am

Adjudicator: Ian Brownbill

1. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) — (10.00am)

2. Langley Band (Cliff Parker) — (10.30am)

3. Strata Brass (Alex Webb) — (11.00am)

4. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams) — (11.30am)

5. Lindley Band (Jonathon Mott) — (Noon)

Break

6. South Yorkshire Police Band (Leigh Baker) — (1.00pm)

7. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathon Mott) — (1.30pm)



Second Section:

School Hall

Start: 2.45pm

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Rockingham (Adam Whittle) — (2.45pm)

2. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — (3.15pm)

3. Shirland Band (Lynden Cooper) — (3.45pm)



Third Section:

School Hall

Start: 11.15am

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Ireland Colliery (N/K) — (11.15am)

2. Golborne Brass (Joshua Hughes) — (11.45am)

3. Cubbington Brass (N/K) — (12.15pm)

4. Littleport Brass (Ian Knapton) — (12.45pm)

5. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Richard Milton) — (1.15pm)

6. Ratby Mid Band (N/K) — (1.45pm)



Fourth Section:

School Hall

Start: 9.00am

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Ilkeston Brass (Geoff Hawley) — (9.00am)

2. Matlock Band (Chris Banks) — (9.30am)

3. Loxley Silver (Richard Windle) — (10.00am)

4. Golborne Brass (Joshua Hughes) — (10.30am)