Brownless keeps the rhythm going

We talk to conductor Neil Brownless who won the 'Best Music Creator for Leisure time Music Groups' category at the recent Making Music awards for his work, 'Keep the Rhythm Going'.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Neil Brownless following his 'Best Music Creator for Leisure time Music Groups' category award success at the recent Making Music awards for his work, 'Keep the Rhythm Going'.

Neil talks about how the work came about and what it means to his concert band at Abingdon.

He also reveals that the piece can now be played by brass bands and that the prize has enabled him to work with new compositional voices.