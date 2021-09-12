Kapitol announces Cheltenham line-ups

The full list of competing bands that will head to Cheltenham next weekend for the National Finals has been released by Kapitol Promotions Ltd.
Reduction
The lingering effects of Covid-19 has meant a reduction in overall numbers this year, although each region is represented, although not in every section.
Saturday 18th September kicks off with the Third Section at 9.30am, followed in the afternoon by the First Section. Sunday will feature the Fourth Section (9.30am) followed by the Second Section.
Section 1:
Test Piece: Connotations (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Steve Sykes; Sheona Wade
Saturday 18th September
Start: 3.45pm (approx)
Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas) — North West
Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — West of England
BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — Wales
Jackfield (David Maplestone) — Midlands
Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse) — Scotland
Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher) — Yorkshire
Medway (Nigel Taken) — London & Southern Counties
Newstead (Jim Davies) — Midlands
Ripon City (Mark Sidwell) — North of England
Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper) — North West
Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson) — London & Southern Counties
Tylorstown (Gary Davies) — Wales
Unite the Union (John Davis) — Yorkshire
York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — North of England
Section 2:
Test Piece: Lions of Legends (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garmen; Steve Pritchard-Jones; David Hirst
Sunday 19th September
Start: 2.45pm (approx)
Abertillery Town (Alun Williams) — Wales
Annan Town (Andrew Warriner) — Scotland
BD1 (Lee Skipsey) — Yorkshire
Bedford Town (Craig Paterson) — London & Southern Counties
Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter) — North of England
Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray) — North of England
Eagley (Christopher Wormald) — North West
Glossop Old (David Ashworth) — Midlands
Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens) — Midlands
Hatherleigh Silver (Nick West) — West of England
Hebden Bridge (TBC) — Yorkshire
St Keverne (Karl Long) — West of England
Taff Vale (Gareth Ritter) — Wales
Tendring (David Johnson) — London & Southern Counties
Uppermill (Mark Peacock) — North West
Valley (Haydock) (David Chadwick) — North West
Wantage Concert (Paul Holland) — London & Southern Counties
Section 3:
Test Piece: Kaleidoscope (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne; Mark Wilkinson; Glyn Williams
Saturday 18th September
Start: 9.30am
Beaumaris (Clive Zwanswiniski) — Wales
Chichester City (Alfie Hughes) — London & Southern Counties
East Riding of Yorkshire (Frank Hoyland) — North of England
Gosport Solent (Rich Sharp) — West of England
Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley) — North West
Kippax (Stephen Tighe) — Yorkshire
Langholm Town (Chris Shanks) — Scotland
Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth) — Yorkshire
Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad) — North West
Ocean Brass (Martin Humphries) — West of England
Olney (Phil Devine) — London & Southern Counties
Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley) — North West
Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett) — West of England
Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen) — Midlands
Stamford (Julian Bright) — Midlands
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall) — North of England
Usk (James Jones) — Wales
Section 4:
Test Piece: An Elgar Portrait (Dan Price)
Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield; John Maines; Jonathan Pippen
Sunday 19th September
Start: 9.30am
Amington (Alan Gifford) — Midlands
BMP Europe Ltd Goodshaw (David Ashworth) — North West
City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali) — Midlands
Crosskeys Silver (Sion Jones) — Wales
Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick) — Wales
Easingwold Town (Alistair Shipman) — North of England
Hemel Hempstead (Paul Fothergill) — London & Southern Counties
Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher) — Yorkshire
Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi) — West of England
Pangbourne & District (Stewart Lewins) — London & Southern Counties
Skelmersdale Prize (Ben Coulson) — North West
Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — North of England
Tewkesbury Town (Andrea Price) — West of England
Trentham (Shaun Farrington) — Midlands