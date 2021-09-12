Kapitol announces Cheltenham line-ups

Fewer bands but plenty of great music making to enjoy as the National Finals loom in Cheltenham next weekend.

The full list of competing bands that will head to Cheltenham next weekend for the National Finals has been released by Kapitol Promotions Ltd.

Reduction

The lingering effects of Covid-19 has meant a reduction in overall numbers this year, although each region is represented, although not in every section.

Saturday 18th September kicks off with the Third Section at 9.30am, followed in the afternoon by the First Section. Sunday will feature the Fourth Section (9.30am) followed by the Second Section.

Section 1:



Test Piece: Connotations (Edward Gregson)

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Steve Sykes; Sheona Wade

Saturday 18th September

Start: 3.45pm (approx)

Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas) — North West

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — West of England

BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — Wales

Jackfield (David Maplestone) — Midlands

Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse) — Scotland

Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher) — Yorkshire

Medway (Nigel Taken) — London & Southern Counties

Newstead (Jim Davies) — Midlands

Ripon City (Mark Sidwell) — North of England

Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper) — North West

Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson) — London & Southern Counties

Tylorstown (Gary Davies) — Wales

Unite the Union (John Davis) — Yorkshire

York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — North of England





Section 2:



Test Piece: Lions of Legends (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Adjudicators: Nicholas Garmen; Steve Pritchard-Jones; David Hirst

Sunday 19th September

Start: 2.45pm (approx)

Abertillery Town (Alun Williams) — Wales

Annan Town (Andrew Warriner) — Scotland

BD1 (Lee Skipsey) — Yorkshire

Bedford Town (Craig Paterson) — London & Southern Counties

Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter) — North of England

Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray) — North of England

Eagley (Christopher Wormald) — North West

Glossop Old (David Ashworth) — Midlands

Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens) — Midlands

Hatherleigh Silver (Nick West) — West of England

Hebden Bridge (TBC) — Yorkshire

St Keverne (Karl Long) — West of England

Taff Vale (Gareth Ritter) — Wales

Tendring (David Johnson) — London & Southern Counties

Uppermill (Mark Peacock) — North West

Valley (Haydock) (David Chadwick) — North West

Wantage Concert (Paul Holland) — London & Southern Counties





Section 3:



Test Piece: Kaleidoscope (Philip Sparke)

Adjudicators: Alan Bourne; Mark Wilkinson; Glyn Williams

Saturday 18th September

Start: 9.30am

Beaumaris (Clive Zwanswiniski) — Wales

Chichester City (Alfie Hughes) — London & Southern Counties

East Riding of Yorkshire (Frank Hoyland) — North of England

Gosport Solent (Rich Sharp) — West of England

Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley) — North West

Kippax (Stephen Tighe) — Yorkshire

Langholm Town (Chris Shanks) — Scotland

Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth) — Yorkshire

Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad) — North West

Ocean Brass (Martin Humphries) — West of England

Olney (Phil Devine) — London & Southern Counties

Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley) — North West

Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett) — West of England

Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen) — Midlands

Stamford (Julian Bright) — Midlands

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall) — North of England

Usk (James Jones) — Wales





Section 4:



Test Piece: An Elgar Portrait (Dan Price)

Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield; John Maines; Jonathan Pippen

Sunday 19th September

Start: 9.30am

Amington (Alan Gifford) — Midlands

BMP Europe Ltd Goodshaw (David Ashworth) — North West

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali) — Midlands

Crosskeys Silver (Sion Jones) — Wales

Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick) — Wales

Easingwold Town (Alistair Shipman) — North of England

Hemel Hempstead (Paul Fothergill) — London & Southern Counties

Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher) — Yorkshire

Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi) — West of England

Pangbourne & District (Stewart Lewins) — London & Southern Counties

Skelmersdale Prize (Ben Coulson) — North West

Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — North of England

Tewkesbury Town (Andrea Price) — West of England

Trentham (Shaun Farrington) — Midlands