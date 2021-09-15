Everyone's talking about Jamie ...and Lauren

Former Smithills' School cornet and flugel player Lauren Patel has just appeared in a leading role in Richard E Grant's new film.

Former Smithills & Eagley Band player Lauren Patel has appeared in Richard E. Grant's new film 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' which has just received its premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The former cornet and flugel player (in the red dress) was pictured for obligatory walk-past photographs alongside her follow stars, for a film that has already attracted critical acclaim in telling the 'coming of age' story of a young man with dreams to become a drag queen — beating prejudice and bullying along the way.

Lauren plays, 'Priti Pasha', Jamie's classmate and best friend.

Banding background

Before she took up her acting career Lauren was a cornet player at Smithills School and played in the award-winning band under conductor Chris Wormald. She later played for the Eagley Band up to 2017.

Proud

Chris told 4BR: "We've all been texting Lauren back and forth and are massively proud of her as we are her older brother Dom, who is our timpanist at Eagley and also a former Smithills player and is playing with us in the Second Section National Finals in Cheltenham this weekend."