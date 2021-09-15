                 

Last chord call for Willebroek Solo contest

There is still time for players to enter the Willebroek Solo Competition and claim a share of a hefty prize fund.

Willebroek
  The competition will be held on Saturday 23rd October

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

        

There is still time for brass players to enter the Willebroek Solo Competition.

The event takes place on Saturday 23rd October with the closing date on Thursday 23rd September.

The competition will take place in the Municipal Theater in Willebroek and offers a prize fund of 5,000 euros and other prizes.

Jury

The jury will consist of Kristien Schuurmans, Arthur Vanderhoeft, Bastien Baumet and Luc Vertommen. Each participant will receive a video of his or her performance, in collaboration with Yuja and CU Brass.

Besson soloist Bastien Baumet told 4BR: "I'm honoured to be part of the jury. A competition such as this is always a great opportunity to progress, to compete with the best young players, to meet new friends and to build projects for the future. I invite all brass players from Europe to participate."

Registration:

Registration is possible until September 23rd via the website of Brassband Willebroek: https://www.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest

        

