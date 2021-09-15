                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2021 Aalborg Music Festival

Danish champion Concord Brass Band warms up for title defense with victory at Aalborg Festival

cONCORD
  The Danish champion will now focus on the defence of their National title

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

        

Concord Brass Band claimed the Aalborg Music Festival honours on the weekend to give themselves a boost of collective musical confidence as they set their focus on the defence of their top section title at the forthcoming Danish National Championships.

Three point margin

Directed by former Eikanger Bjorsvik principal cornet Stanley Westh, they claimed victory for the first time by a clear three point winning margin from rivals and 2016 winner, Arhus Brass Band.

The band opened with Stijn Aertgeet's 'Osterfjorden', followed by Dean Goffin's 'Meditation — The Light of the World'. 'Blue' by Thomas led into their finale of 'Shine as the Light' by Peter Graham.

The band's principal cornet Luke Dempsey took the 'Best Soloist' award for his scintillating trumpet playing, whilst Concord also gave a highly entertaining Gala Concert.

Return

The 2020 festival was cancelled due to Covid-19, whilst the postponement of the May event saw the open adjudication contest pushed to September.

Former First Section national champions Hinnerup Garden, beat the newly promoted local band Aalborg Postorkester to secure the A Section honours, with Hjørring Brass Band securing the B Section title.

Jammerbugt Garden enjoyed their first contesting outing under their new name. The band has competed to all Aalborg festivals under the name Brovst Pigegarde (all girls marching band) but are now a fully inclusive musical ensemble.

Impressed

Adjudicator Ray Farr was impressed at the overall standard on show but did say in an interview that he acknowledged the difficulties that bands had encountered due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, event founder and chairman, Henrik Juul-Brinkmann, added: "This may have been the smallest Aalborg Music Festival we have had in terms of numbers, but it has never been more important!

I would like to thank all the participants for having the courage to accept our invitation. And we are very grateful of that!"

The next Aalborg Music Festival will be the 7th May 2022 with the Gala Concert provided by Eikanger Bjørsvik Musikklag.

Highlights

Enjoy the contest at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khBMAje_rv0

The band's principal cornet Luke Dempsey took the 'Best Soloist' award for his scintillating trumpet playing, whilst Concord also gave a highly entertaining Gala Concert4BR

Results:


Open Section:


Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Concord Brass Band (Stanley Westh) — 95pts
2. Arhus Brass Band (Anne Mette Hansen) — 92pts

Best March: Arhus Brass Band
Best Soloist: Luke Dempsey (Concord Brass Band)
Best Conductor: Anne Mette Hansen (Ã…rhus Brass Band)

Section A:


Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Hinnerup Garden (Anne Mette Hansen) — 85pts
2. Aalborg Postorkester (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann) — 84pts

Best March: Hinnerup Garden (March of the Cobblers)
Best Soloist: Mads Moltzen-Juul (Aalborg Postorkester)
Best Conductor: Anne Mette Hansen (Hinnerup Garden)

Section B:


Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Hjorring Brass Band (Nikolaj Langgaard & Marie Bak) — 77pts
2. Jammerbugt Garden (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann) — 75pts

Best March: Jammerbugt Garden (Camp Pondersoa Ranch)
Best Soloist: Johnny Skjoldager (Hjørring Brass Band)
Best Conductor: Henrik Juul-Brinkmann (Jammerbugt Garden)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cONCORD

Report & Result: 2021 Aalborg Music Festival

September 15 • Danish champion Concord Brass Band warms up for title defense with victory at Aalborg Festival

Willebroek

Last chord call for Willebroek Solo contest

September 15 • There is still time for players to enter the Willebroek Solo Competition and claim a share of a hefty prize fund.

BBE Conference

BBE Conference details announced

September 15 • Bramwell Tovey will provide the keynote speech to a free BBE Conference with the online theme 'Improving our Art'.

Dutot

Death of Pierre Dutot

September 15 • French brass movement mourns passing of one of its greatest performers and teachers.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET - We now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you from a great team of experiences players.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top