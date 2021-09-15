Report & Result: 2021 Aalborg Music Festival

Danish champion Concord Brass Band warms up for title defense with victory at Aalborg Festival

Concord Brass Band claimed the Aalborg Music Festival honours on the weekend to give themselves a boost of collective musical confidence as they set their focus on the defence of their top section title at the forthcoming Danish National Championships.

Three point margin

Directed by former Eikanger Bjorsvik principal cornet Stanley Westh, they claimed victory for the first time by a clear three point winning margin from rivals and 2016 winner, Arhus Brass Band.

The band opened with Stijn Aertgeet's 'Osterfjorden', followed by Dean Goffin's 'Meditation — The Light of the World'. 'Blue' by Thomas led into their finale of 'Shine as the Light' by Peter Graham.

The band's principal cornet Luke Dempsey took the 'Best Soloist' award for his scintillating trumpet playing, whilst Concord also gave a highly entertaining Gala Concert.

Return

The 2020 festival was cancelled due to Covid-19, whilst the postponement of the May event saw the open adjudication contest pushed to September.

Former First Section national champions Hinnerup Garden, beat the newly promoted local band Aalborg Postorkester to secure the A Section honours, with Hjørring Brass Band securing the B Section title.

Jammerbugt Garden enjoyed their first contesting outing under their new name. The band has competed to all Aalborg festivals under the name Brovst Pigegarde (all girls marching band) but are now a fully inclusive musical ensemble.

Impressed

Adjudicator Ray Farr was impressed at the overall standard on show but did say in an interview that he acknowledged the difficulties that bands had encountered due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, event founder and chairman, Henrik Juul-Brinkmann, added: "This may have been the smallest Aalborg Music Festival we have had in terms of numbers, but it has never been more important!

I would like to thank all the participants for having the courage to accept our invitation. And we are very grateful of that!"

The next Aalborg Music Festival will be the 7th May 2022 with the Gala Concert provided by Eikanger Bjørsvik Musikklag.

Highlights

Enjoy the contest at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khBMAje_rv0

Results:





Open Section:



Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Concord Brass Band (Stanley Westh) — 95pts

2. Arhus Brass Band (Anne Mette Hansen) — 92pts

Best March: Arhus Brass Band

Best Soloist: Luke Dempsey (Concord Brass Band)

Best Conductor: Anne Mette Hansen (Ã…rhus Brass Band)

Section A:



Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Hinnerup Garden (Anne Mette Hansen) — 85pts

2. Aalborg Postorkester (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann) — 84pts

Best March: Hinnerup Garden (March of the Cobblers)

Best Soloist: Mads Moltzen-Juul (Aalborg Postorkester)

Best Conductor: Anne Mette Hansen (Hinnerup Garden)

Section B:



Adjudicators: Ray Farr; Allan Withington

1. Hjorring Brass Band (Nikolaj Langgaard & Marie Bak) — 77pts

2. Jammerbugt Garden (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann) — 75pts

Best March: Jammerbugt Garden (Camp Pondersoa Ranch)

Best Soloist: Johnny Skjoldager (Hjørring Brass Band)

Best Conductor: Henrik Juul-Brinkmann (Jammerbugt Garden)