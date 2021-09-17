                 

Dip into Tasmanian Championships

If you are feeling a little devilish then why not mix and match your brass band enjoyment this weekend between Cheltenham and Tasmania?

Tasmania
  There will be plenty of banding action on the weekend

Friday, 17 September 2021

        

If its wall-to-wall brass band coverage you want to enjoy this weekend from opposite sides of the banding world, then why not mix up dipping into the reporting from Cheltenham at the National Finals with an occasional peep or two from the Tasmanian Band Championships in Australia.

Tasmanian Championships

'Handsome Tim' Kelly will be the host — with concert band performances on the Saturday and the brass band contenders on Sunday.

It all comes from the Paranaple Arts & Convention Centre in Devonport, with Tim neatly perched in his Brassbanned studio in Melbourne.

All you have to do is work out the time difference and enjoy!

https://brassbanned.com/

Schedule

Saturday September 18th: (local Hobart times)
11.00am: Open D Grade Concert (2 bands)
1.30pm: Open A Grade Concert (1 band)
2.50pm: Open B Grade Concert (1 band)

Sunday September 19th: (local Hobart times)
9.00am: Open C Grade Brass (3 bands)
11.50am: Parade of Bands (8 bands)
1.15pm: Open A Grade Brass (1 band)
2.30pm: Open B Grade Brass (2 bands)
4.10pm: Open D Grade Brass (1 band)

        

