Banovallum Brass helped over 500 people celebrate a night of Proms favourites.

Banovallum Brass recently enjoyed a wonderful open air concert appearance alongside guest singer Angie Fisher, entertained an enthusiastic audience over well over 500 people at the Jubilee Gardens at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

Performing a programme of light easy listening music, they rounded off the evening with the traditional 'Last Night' highlights of 'Jerusalem', 'Fantasia on British Sea Songs' and 'Pomp & Circumstance No1', which was followed by a sparkling fireworks display.