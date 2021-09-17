The Champions get ready for first rehearsal

There will be plenty of experience both in front and behind the stands at the first Champions of Brass rehearsal this Sunday.

It has been announced that the first rehearsal of the newly formed 'Champions of Brass' will take place on Sunday 19th September in Huddersfield.

Firm step

Spokesperson Simon Gresswell told 4BR: "The banding movement is still experiencing difficult times, but we are thrilled to be able to finally get together and start making music again.

We are grateful to Morgan Griffiths, who will be playing with us, and the Hammonds Band for the use of their bandroom facilities.

It's another firm step on getting this great initiative back on stage and entertaining audiences."

Broadbent with the baton

With the band's 'official MD', Garry Cutt, tied up with work commitments on the date, the conducting duties will be taken by a musician with all the requisite 'Champion' experience — Derek Broadbent.

Simon added: "Derek is so respected and professional in his approach that we felt he was the ideal choice to step in.

So many of us have enjoyed playing under him over the years that he will be the ideal person to out us through those early paces on some iconic, as well as new brass band repertoire."