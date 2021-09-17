                 

*
banner

News

The Champions get ready for first rehearsal

There will be plenty of experience both in front and behind the stands at the first Champions of Brass rehearsal this Sunday.

Champions
  The band is getting ready for its inaugural rehearsal

Friday, 17 September 2021

        

It has been announced that the first rehearsal of the newly formed 'Champions of Brass' will take place on Sunday 19th September in Huddersfield.

Firm step

Spokesperson Simon Gresswell told 4BR: "The banding movement is still experiencing difficult times, but we are thrilled to be able to finally get together and start making music again.

We are grateful to Morgan Griffiths, who will be playing with us, and the Hammonds Band for the use of their bandroom facilities.

It's another firm step on getting this great initiative back on stage and entertaining audiences."

Broadbent with the baton

With the band's 'official MD', Garry Cutt, tied up with work commitments on the date, the conducting duties will be taken by a musician with all the requisite 'Champion' experience — Derek Broadbent.

Simon added: "Derek is so respected and professional in his approach that we felt he was the ideal choice to step in.

So many of us have enjoyed playing under him over the years that he will be the ideal person to out us through those early paces on some iconic, as well as new brass band repertoire."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cENTRE

BBE members to get a tenner off the Area test pieces

September 17 • As soon Brass Band England member bands know what the 2022 Area test pieces are on Saturday make sure they head to the Band Supplies trade stand to get an order in — and save a tenner in the process.

Mercer

Come along and blow your mind at Cheltenham

September 17 • The tuba lads from Mercer & Barker will be offering a special warm welcome to the low brass performers at Cheltenham this weekend — and you may not go away empty handed.

Violet

Belgian stars join the Alliance

September 17 • Lode Violet and Tim De Maeseneer become the latest Ambassadors for Alliance mouthpieces

Champions

The Champions get ready for first rehearsal

September 17 • There will be plenty of experience both in front and behind the stands at the first Champions of Brass rehearsal this Sunday.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Bollington Brass Band

September 16 • Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top