Belgian stars join the Alliance

Lode Violet and Tim De Maeseneer become the latest Ambassadors for Alliance mouthpieces

Belgian musicians Lode Violet and Tim De Maeseneer are the latest high profile European based brass musicians to become Ambassadors for Alliance mouthpieces.

The British manufacturer of mouthpieces, bell covers and lubricants already has a line-up of stars endorsing their product range — from David Childs and Owen Farr to Richard Marshall and Les Neish.

Profs

Now the acclaimed tenor horn soloist Tim De Maeseneer, who is Professor of Saxhorn at the Leuven University College of Arts (LUCA) campus Lemmensinstituut, and Lode Violet who is a Professors of Saxhorn at the Royal Conservatoire Antwerp have joined them

Both also perform with Belgian National Champion, Brass Band Willebroek, whilst the duo has an impressive list of recordings and artistic projects to their names.

Their musicality, enthusiasm and talent speak for themselves, and we are excited for their creative input in developing new mouthpieces and taking the Alliance family forward Alliance mouthpieces

Advertisement

World class brand

Lode told 4BR: "Having played on the Alliance mouthpieces for a very long time, it's wonderful to be able to promote this world class brand as an artist."

In response, CEO of Alliance Brass, Stephen Wick, added: "It's fitting that a brand that initially found its roots creating a range of mouthpieces for Besson brass instruments should continue that relationship with two outstanding performers.

We are delighted to have Tim and Lode join the Alliance family."

He added: "Their musicality, enthusiasm and talent speak for themselves, and we are excited for their creative input in developing new mouthpieces and taking the Alliance family forward."