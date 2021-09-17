Come along and blow your mind at Cheltenham

The tuba lads from Mercer & Barker will be offering a special warm welcome to the low brass performers at Cheltenham this weekend — and you may not go away empty handed.

The tuba mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker will be on hand in Cheltenham to offer a warm welcome to players who wish to find out more about the products which have made such an impact since their launch.

Acclaim

George Barker and Carl Mercer are vastly experienced players who have used well over half a century of combined knowledge and expertise to make the mouthpieces that have already received a great deal of critical acclaim from leading performers and endorsees such as Shaun Crowther, Simon Gresswell and Andy Cattanach.

Independent reviewers have also been impressed with 4BR recently saying about the MB2SS that; "A player with a solidly ingrained, correct production technique can really make the most of its characteristics — maintaining a dark but rich tonal colouring that can be lightened with experience."

#pq#

Find out more

Carl and George are asking players to come along find out more about the mouthpieces for themselves — and ask the question you want about just how they can help improve you as a player.

You can even drag your conductor or band treasurer along for financial support?

Prize Draw

All this and enter your details and sign up for their Newsletter either at the trade stand or Online @ www.mercerandbarker.com to be in with a chance of winning a mouthpiece of your choice.