Adjudicator Covid-19 test result impacts National Final

Steve Sykes will not adjudicate at the Section 1 National Final this weekend due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

  Steve Sykes will not adjudicate at the National Finals this weekend

Friday, 17 September 2021

        

The ongoing concerns over Covid-19 to the banding movement have been brought into the spotlight less than 24 hours before the start of the National Finals in Cheltenham.

Tests

Kapitol Promotions has confirmed that Steve Sykes will be unable to adjudicate the Section 1 contest on Saturday afternoon due to registering a positive test for Covid-19.

With the event organisers insisting on all event crew, adjudicators, external contractors and band performers taking a lateral flow test within 48 hours of attending the event this has meant that the section will now be adjudicated by the two remaining members of the original team, Alan Morrison and Sheona Wade.

Safety

In a press release from Kapitol Promotions they stated: "We are of course incredibly disappointed that Steve Sykes cannot now adjudicate at this weekend's Section 1 Final.

However, the safety of all attending the Sections 1-4 Finals is at the forefront of everything we do this weekend, hence why we've stipulated that negative results from lateral flow tests are required by all personnel working or performing at our event.

We are glad that the COVID-19 measures in which we've put in place are proving effective, and most importantly, we wish Steve Sykes a speedy recovery."

        

