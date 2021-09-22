It was not all about national contesting on the weekend

With the contest focus on Cheltenham on the weekend, other bands took the opportunity to reconnect with their local communities by giving concerts.

The brass band movement in the UK continues to return slowly but surely to what it does best — making music.

And whilst there were a host of bands battling to become a National Champion in Cheltenham on the weekend, there were also a number of others around the country providing great concert performances.

Brass on the Grass

One of them was Emley Band, now in its 201st year, who gave a 'Brass on the Grass' concert outside the village's St Michael's Church on Sunday — the band's first concert since December 2019.

It also marked Tim Sidwell's debut as conductor following his appointment earlier this year, whilst it also marked a special birthday treat for his wife Kath who deputised on baritone for the event!

The image features conductor Tim Sidwell, 2nd cornet Lily Walsh, and 2nd horn Simon Jarman.