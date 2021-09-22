It was not all about national contesting on the weekend

The brass band movement in the UK continues to return slowly but surely to what it does best — making music.
And whilst there were a host of bands battling to become a National Champion in Cheltenham on the weekend, there were also a number of others around the country providing great concert performances.
Brass on the Grass
One of them was Emley Band, now in its 201st year, who gave a 'Brass on the Grass' concert outside the village's St Michael's Church on Sunday — the band's first concert since December 2019.
It also marked Tim Sidwell's debut as conductor following his appointment earlier this year, whilst it also marked a special birthday treat for his wife Kath who deputised on baritone for the event!
The image features conductor Tim Sidwell, 2nd cornet Lily Walsh, and 2nd horn Simon Jarman.