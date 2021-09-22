Fond farewell for Milnrow stars

The Milnrow Band has bid farewell to two of its leading players who have helped the band to success in the past few years.

Principal cornet David Gillson has stepped down from the role due to increased travel pressures.

Quality

Over the past four years he has been a beacon of quality in leading the band on its 150th anniversary CD, 'Heritage' as well as performing exceptionally on both the concert and contest platforms.

During Covid-19 David relocated back to his home town of Stockton-on-Tees with a resultant 200 mile round trip to band rehearsals which has understandably led to his decision.

Integral part

The band has also bid farewell to long serving bass trombonist Tristram Cox who for the 13 years has been an integral part of the organisation, enjoying successes such as the 2013 Grand Shield victory and subsequent British Open and National Championship appearances.

Trum as he known is now enjoying his young family and felt it was time to balance this with a new challenge playing with Rothwell Temperance Band.

Very best

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We wish both David and Trum the very best in all of their future endeavours and thank them for their unwavering commitment.

The band is now inviting applications for the position of principal cornet, and we hope to make an announcement in respect to this and the bass trombone role shortly."