                 

*
banner

News

Fond farewell for Milnrow stars

The Milnrow Band has bid farewell to two of its leading players who have helped the band to success in the past few years.

Milnrow
  The Milnrow Band has said farewell to the two outstanding players

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

        

The Milnrow Band has said a fond farewell to two of their leading players.

Principal cornet David Gillson has stepped down from the role due to increased travel pressures.

Quality

Over the past four years he has been a beacon of quality in leading the band on its 150th anniversary CD, 'Heritage' as well as performing exceptionally on both the concert and contest platforms.

During Covid-19 David relocated back to his home town of Stockton-on-Tees with a resultant 200 mile round trip to band rehearsals which has understandably led to his decision.

Integral part

The band has also bid farewell to long serving bass trombonist Tristram Cox who for the 13 years has been an integral part of the organisation, enjoying successes such as the 2013 Grand Shield victory and subsequent British Open and National Championship appearances.

Trum as he known is now enjoying his young family and felt it was time to balance this with a new challenge playing with Rothwell Temperance Band.

We wish both David and Trum the very best in all of their future endeavours and thank them for their unwavering commitmentMilnrow Band

Very best

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We wish both David and Trum the very best in all of their future endeavours and thank them for their unwavering commitment.

The band is now inviting applications for the position of principal cornet, and we hope to make an announcement in respect to this and the bass trombone role shortly."

        

TAGS: Milnrow Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rejoice

Update errata issued for World Rejoicing

September 22 • Publishers issue an updated errata list for Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale)

Butlins

Registration deadline looms for Butlin's

September 22 • There is still time to get your entry in for the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival — but be quick

Wychavon

Wychavon draws announced

September 22 • There is a strong line-up of bands taking part in the Wychavon Festival of Brass next month.

Fodens

Foden's cancel 2021 solo competition

September 22 • The return to live performances has meant a change in the schedule for the popular event which will return in person in 2022.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

September 21 • SOLO HORN required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Greenfield Brass Band

September 21 • We are looking for an MD to take the band forward into 2022 and beyond. We have a varied selection of concerts and contests in the diary including a trip to play at the Menin Gate in August 2022.. We currently rehearse Monday & Thursday (8pm-10pm)

Kippax Band

September 21 • Kippax Band have a vacancy for front row cornet players and percussionist. Fresh from the national finals and newly promoted to the 2nd section in the Yorkshire area. The band are keen to push on next year after the enforced layoff.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top