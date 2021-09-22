Registration deadline looms for Butlin's

There is still time to get your entry in for the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival — but be quick

There is still time for bands to enter the 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival.

The championships will be held at the Skegness Resort on the weekend of the 7th-10th January with record levels of prize money on offer.

Entries

Entries are currently being processed through the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/

Registrations received by midnight on Thursday 23rd September will be eligible for a £25 discount on the £100 fee. There's also a further discount on offer for BBE member bands.

Full information

Full information and pricing can be found at:

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=181&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Youth Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=182&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Solo Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=183&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Small Ensemble Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=184&reset=1