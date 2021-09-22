  Death of Brian Culverhouse

The death has been announced of the respected record producer Brian Culverhouse.



The death has been announced of the leading classical music record producer, Brian Culverhouse, who died last month aged 93.

A talented pianist and clarinettist, he was educated at Ellesmere College, Shropshire where he became head chorister.

After National Service he joined the international artists department of the Gramophone Company, part of EMI. There he was able to listen to the musicians recording at the famous Abbey Road studios and observe their producers at work.

EMI

In 1963, Culverhouse was appointed classical producer at EMI and, as well as overseeing major recordings with orchestras, also became involved with brass and military bands.

Black Dyke Mills, Foden's Motor Works, Fairey, B.M.C Concert and Brighouse & Rastrick all recorded LPs on EMI's full price labels during the 1960s, and although Culverhouse's name is only listed as recording producer on some, he was responsible for all of them.

Culverhouse also recorded Harry Mortimer's Men 'O Brass several times on EMI, including in the Royal Albert Hall and at Belle Vue, Manchester.

Eminent

Writing in the October 1968 issue of 'Gramophone' magazine Roger Wimbush commented: "Mr Culverhouse has been active in the world of military and brass band recordings and is bringing to our attention much splendid music that only needs the care and musicianship bestowed on other music to attract a contemporary public.

I must not anticipate, but some of our eminent Victorians are being taken off the shelf and, well, looked at!"

Brian Culverhouse also had a highly successful working relationship with Lt Colonel Vivian Dunn, Director of the Band of the Royal Marines School of Music. When writing Dunn's obituary for 'Gramophone' in 1995, Culverhouse recollected that by Dunn's retirement in 1968 the records they had made together had sold more than a million copies.

Dunn had modestly insisted that the success was largely down to Culverhouse.

Chandos

Leaving EMI in December 1971, Culverhouse formed Brian Culverhouse Productions and went on to work with many major labels. He continued his association with brass bands, producing several of the early LPs for Chandos Productions that were initially released on RCA.

These included the critically acclaimed Black Dyke release 'James Cook — Circumnavigator' conducted by Geoffrey Brand and Roy Newsome (RCA LSA 3213 — 1975).

He retired in 2003, living in Surrey and maintaining an interest in the recording industry.

With thanks to Tim Mutum