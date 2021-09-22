                 

Yorkshire Youth Band returns to action

The talented young players of the Yorkshire Youth Band have returned to music making after the Covid-19 break.

Yorkshire
  The players enjoyed the day under the direction of Prof Nicholas Childs

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

        

The talented young players of the Yorkshire Youth Band returned to live music making on the weekend as they joined forces under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs at Saddleworth School.

It marked the first rehearsal of the band since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic over 18 month ago, so little wonder there was plenty of chatter, enthusiasm and excitement in between the music making.

Warm up

The day started with a warm-up session led by Brett Baker which ensured the players were ready for the day ahead under the Black Dyke Director of Music.

After sectionals led by Black Dyke Band stars Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates, Daniel Thomas, Phil Goodwin and Gareth Hand, the youngsters enjoyed a masterclass on breathing and flexibility to muscle memory and practice regimes.

To conclude the day the band performed a concert to family members on the music they had been working on.

Fun and enthusiasm

Speaking about the day, Prof Childs told 4BR: "The day simple buzzed with fun and enthusiasm. It was great to be able to bring together the players once again and to hear them perform.

It was obvious that they had all worked on their playing during the Covid-19 break — and it was also obvious they had so much to catch up on too!"

The day simple buzzed with fun and enthusiasm. It was great to be able to bring together the players once again and to hear them performPro Nicholas Childs.

Next rehearsal

The Yorkshire Youth Band would like to thank the Geneva Group for its continued support as they look forward to their next rehearsal on Sunday 21st November.

Places are available to join the band. If you are interested, then contact: Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band

