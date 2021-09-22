BBE Development Workshops to go back on the road

Brass Bands England will be taking their Development Programmes on the roads again — with plenty of areas of interest to help improve bands.

Brass Bands England's series of 'Development Programmes' will once again take place around the country.

The popular training days return to banding areas to shine a light on Player Development, Artistic Development, Band Governance and BandSafe training.

Workshop leaders will include Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Paul Cosh.

Weekend formats

The new weekend formats will allow delegates to pick and choose from what's on offer, attending multiple workshops should they wish to do so.

Online training will also continue, with autumn development webinars taking place on topics including deaf awareness and score preparation.

On the road

BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, told 4BR: "After a long wait, we are incredibly excited to be taking our workshop sessions back out on the road.

Although we're looking forward to seeing BBE members in person again, we will still be continuing to deliver much of our training online, continuing our Webinar programme across the next year and making sure our team is available for regular Zoom drop-in sessions on a range of topics."

Starting off in Cornwall and Leeds, events will travel around the country throughout the coming year. Dates are currently confirmed until the end of 2021, with 2022 events and locations to be announced in the coming months.

After a long wait, we are incredibly excited to be taking our workshop sessions back out on the road BBE

Advertisement

Upcoming workshops and webinars:

For full details follow the links:

Deaf Awareness with Sean Chandler (Online)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D208%26reset%3D1

Thursday 7th October: 7.00pm — 8.30pm

Band Governance Bootcamp (Online)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=210&reset=1

Saturday 23rd October: 10.00am — 4.00pm

Player Development with Roger Webster (Cornwall)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D202%26reset%3D1

Saturday 6th November: 10.00am — 4.00pm

Artistic Development with Philip Harper (Cornwall)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D205%26reset%3D1

Sunday 7th November: 10.00am — 4.00pm

Score Preparation with the Brass Band Conductors Association (Online)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D209%26reset%3D1

Tuesday 23rd November: 7.00pm — 8.30pm

Player Development with Paul Cosh & Roger Webster (Leeds)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D203%26reset%3D1

Saturday 4th December: 10.00am — 4.00pm

Band Governance Bootcamp (Leeds)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D206%26reset%3D1

Sunday 5th December: 10.00am — 4.00pm

BandSafe (Leeds)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D207%26reset%3D1

Sunday 5th December: 5.30pm — 9.00pm