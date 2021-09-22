                 

New signings at Pemberton

The north west top flight band has announced a raft of new signings ahead of a busy few months of activity.

The Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced a raft of new signings as they look towards a busy period of performance activity.

Signings

Ellie Warren, Lee Davenport, Karl Stott and Rebbeca Jane join the cornet section, James Stone comes in on solo horn, Kristian Howles adds to the bass section and Ross Manning comes in on percussion.

Geography student Ellie joins on repiano from the Elland Band, whilst Lee returns to the band on cornet bringing a wealth of experience having played with a number of the North West's leading bands.

Welshman James returns to banding after an 18 year break from banding, whilst Salford University student Ross comes from Elland Band. Before his university life, Ross was the Principal Percussionist of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and played for the Bo'ness & Carriden.

Kristian joins on Bb tuba from Wardle Anderson, whilst the vastly experienced duo of Rebecca and Karl join the front row cornet bench

Looking forward

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The band are back in rehearsals working hard and looking forward to our upcoming engagements later in the year."

        

TAGS: Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

