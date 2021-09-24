Make Music Day UK appoints new Co-Directors

Paul Gudgin and Rob Guest to lead the UK's largest DIY music festival into its next stage of development.

Make Music Day UK has announced the appointment of Paul Gudgin and Rob Guest as its new co-directors.

Make Music Day on 21st June each year is the UK's largest single-day music event and the world's biggest celebration of music. An inclusive DIY festival, it encourages musicians, producers, promoters and all music fans to organise in-person and online events for their communities.

2021 success

The announcement follows the 2021 initiative which saw over 31,000 performers provide musical experiences to over 330,000 people with a global reach of 2 million people via #MakeMusicDayUK.

The appointments follow the decision of Lead Project Manager Alison Porter to step down after five years in the role, with the new Co-Directors now given the task of leading the festival into its next stage of development.

Paul Gudgin has over 30 years' experience in the management of festivals and events including the Aldeburgh Festival and Durham International Brass Festival and eight years as Director of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Rob Guest has a background in music venues and events management that culminated in the £8m redevelopment of Middlesbrough Town Hall. He has also taken key roles with Durham's Brass Festival and Middlesbrough Music Live.

Spirit

Speaking about the appointments Paul said: "Make Music Day is a fabulous event, connecting performers locally, nationally and globally around their shared love of music.

The energy and commitment of the performers showcases all that is great about music in the UK and embodies the kind of spirit that will help revive our post-Covid musical life."

Exciting

Rob added: "Make Music Day is perfectly placed to bring people together to share, enjoy and celebrate their passion for music across the whole country. The festival is such a great idea, and it's really exciting to be getting involved as it continues to grow each year.

Paul and I are looking forward to taking the festival on and continuing to involve more and more performers, promoters and audiences in 2022 and beyond."

New organisation

Until now, Make Music Day UK has been overseen by a steering group of individuals connected to leading arts organisations as well as a dedicated team of part-time, freelance professionals.

It is currently in the process of becoming a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), with founding trustees Barbara Eifler (Making Music), Darren Ferguson (Beyond Skin), Katy Spicer (English Folk Dance and Song Society), Stephen Tiernery (Reel Youth Media), Steven Greenall (Warwick Music Group) and Victoria Bates (Durham Music Service).

Growth

Speaking about the appointments, Barbara Eifler, Chair of Make Music Day UK, said: "We are delighted at the growth of Make Music Day in the UK since 2017, thanks in no small part to the dedication and commitment of Lead Project Manager, Alison Porter.

We are confident that 21 June will continue to grow and become a date for all diaries in the UK in the coming years under the leadership of our hugely experienced new co-directors.

We are also excited at the prospect of Make Music Day UK becoming its own registered charity, recognising the public benefit the event can bring to individuals and communities throughout the UK."