                 

*
banner

News

Make Music Day UK appoints new Co-Directors

Paul Gudgin and Rob Guest to lead the UK's largest DIY music festival into its next stage of development.

Makingmusic
  Paul and Rob will spearhead the organisation

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Make Music Day UK has announced the appointment of Paul Gudgin and Rob Guest as its new co-directors.

Make Music Day on 21st June each year is the UK's largest single-day music event and the world's biggest celebration of music. An inclusive DIY festival, it encourages musicians, producers, promoters and all music fans to organise in-person and online events for their communities.

2021 success

The announcement follows the 2021 initiative which saw over 31,000 performers provide musical experiences to over 330,000 people with a global reach of 2 million people via #MakeMusicDayUK.

The appointments follow the decision of Lead Project Manager Alison Porter to step down after five years in the role, with the new Co-Directors now given the task of leading the festival into its next stage of development.

Paul Gudgin has over 30 years' experience in the management of festivals and events including the Aldeburgh Festival and Durham International Brass Festival and eight years as Director of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Rob Guest has a background in music venues and events management that culminated in the £8m redevelopment of Middlesbrough Town Hall. He has also taken key roles with Durham's Brass Festival and Middlesbrough Music Live.

Spirit

Speaking about the appointments Paul said: "Make Music Day is a fabulous event, connecting performers locally, nationally and globally around their shared love of music.

The energy and commitment of the performers showcases all that is great about music in the UK and embodies the kind of spirit that will help revive our post-Covid musical life."

Exciting

Rob added: "Make Music Day is perfectly placed to bring people together to share, enjoy and celebrate their passion for music across the whole country. The festival is such a great idea, and it's really exciting to be getting involved as it continues to grow each year.

Paul and I are looking forward to taking the festival on and continuing to involve more and more performers, promoters and audiences in 2022 and beyond."

New organisation

Until now, Make Music Day UK has been overseen by a steering group of individuals connected to leading arts organisations as well as a dedicated team of part-time, freelance professionals.

It is currently in the process of becoming a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), with founding trustees Barbara Eifler (Making Music), Darren Ferguson (Beyond Skin), Katy Spicer (English Folk Dance and Song Society), Stephen Tiernery (Reel Youth Media), Steven Greenall (Warwick Music Group) and Victoria Bates (Durham Music Service).

Paul and I are looking forward to taking the festival on and continuing to involve more and more performers, promoters and audiences in 2022 and beyondRob Guest

Growth

Speaking about the appointments, Barbara Eifler, Chair of Make Music Day UK, said: "We are delighted at the growth of Make Music Day in the UK since 2017, thanks in no small part to the dedication and commitment of Lead Project Manager, Alison Porter.

We are confident that 21 June will continue to grow and become a date for all diaries in the UK in the coming years under the leadership of our hugely experienced new co-directors.

We are also excited at the prospect of Make Music Day UK becoming its own registered charity, recognising the public benefit the event can bring to individuals and communities throughout the UK."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nick Prince

Prince to use experience in Germany

September 24 • Trombonist Nick Prince will strengthen his musical links to help the development of German brass players.

Bultins

Extension to entry date for Butlin's Festival

September 24 • The deadline date for entries has now been extended by a month for the 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival.

Jenkins

New lead at Blaenavon

September 24 • Dr Christian Jenkins will spearhead the exciting musical developments at Blaenavon Town Band.

Stan Smith

Death of Stan Smith

September 24 • The death has been announced of Stan Smith — a leading performer with Fountain City Brass Band.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

September 21 • SOLO HORN required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Greenfield Brass Band

September 21 • We are looking for an MD to take the band forward into 2022 and beyond. We have a varied selection of concerts and contests in the diary including a trip to play at the Menin Gate in August 2022.. We currently rehearse Monday & Thursday (8pm-10pm)

Kippax Band

September 21 • Kippax Band have a vacancy for front row cornet players and percussionist. Fresh from the national finals and newly promoted to the 2nd section in the Yorkshire area. The band are keen to push on next year after the enforced layoff.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top